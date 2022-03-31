Uriel Antuna’s goal in the Concacaf Octagonal match (VIDEO)

The Mexican National Team received the visit of the El Salvador National Team at the Azteca Stadium for the match of Day 14 of the Octagonal Final of Concacaf, heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in a match where Uriel Antuna scored the first goal of the night against minute 17.

Mexico has just won its last match against the Honduran National Team and is looking for its direct pass to the World Cup, while El Salvador, which is already eliminated, has just lost to Costa Rica.

In the first few minutes where Mexico completely dominated the match, “el Brujo” Antuna appeared after a rebound from the Salvadoran goalkeeper and took a powerful shot to put the first of the night for El Tri.



