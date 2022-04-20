Uriel Antuna’s reaction that went viral on social networks

Cruz Azul’s defeat against Chivas de Guadalajara last weekend left one of the most commented images of matchday 14 of the Closure 2022 of the MX League. Alexis Vega, in a fit of fury, he pleased Ignatius Rivero after a clean entry by the Uruguayan that ended with the expulsion of the Flock striker.

After the unusual reaction of the Mexican international, there was an outbreak of anger at the edge of the line where Uriel Antuna He was one of the protagonists. The Cruz Azul midfielder asked for the expulsion in an airy way for the one who was his attack partner when he joined the ranks of the Guadalajara.

The images of the ‘Brujo’ asking for the red card for Vega went viral on social networks as a result of the past between both players. And it is that the two formed a fearsome duo in the ranks of Chivas, but also “they did their thing” when they were out of the lime line and came to be baptized as “Tamarind Duo”.

The nickname was put by Antuna himself, who published it in an Instagram story to Vega himself when he was celebrating his 24th birthday. Both soccer players went to a party for the occasion and Chivas came to penalize them financially. The Tamarind Duo refers to the flavor of vodka that they both seemed to like.

Why did Vega react that way?

On November 15, 2020, Chivas de Guadalajara denounced Ignacio Rivero before the Mexican Football Federation after the charrúa injured Vega in a friendly between Cruz Azul and the Mexico National Team U-23. From Akron they alleged that Nacho acted with treachery at the entrance that ended with the Mexican international in the infirmary. In the end, the Disciplinary Commission concluded that there was no bad intention of the Uruguayan and the disqualification requested by Chivas did not take place.

