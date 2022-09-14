Urkullu affirms that “the Basurto Faculty of Medicine must be launched urgently”

Lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu reiterated this Wednesday the “firm commitment” of the Basque Government to start up “urgently” the Basurto Faculty of Medicine. During the opening ceremony of the new academic year held in Bilbao, the head of the regional Executive has assured that this project, which will have to go out to tender again after the resignation of the construction companies due to the rise in costs, is a “priority ». “It is a strategic public project. We are working with the university to overcome the difficulties that have arisen », he pointed out during his speech.

The star project of the decade seeks to reinforce the role of the Biscayan capital as a university center and will provide future doctors and nurses with modern facilities. However, the deadlines set by the UPV/EHU rectory team cannot be met. The rector herself, in a recent interview in this newspaper, announced that the start of the activity will have to be delayed for a year, so that the new building will not be able to start its journey until the 2025/2026 academic year.