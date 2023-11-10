Urologists organize free prostate cancer screenings in Caracas and La Guerra

The Venezuelan Society of Urology (SVU) will hold free prostate cancer screening sessions starting November 10 in hospitals and some private health centers in Caracas and La Guaira, as part of its activities during Men’s Health Month.

As SVU explained in a press release, these sessions are for male patients. 45 years and above Those who have not been diagnosed with prostate cancer and do not have prostatitis treatment or a urethrovesical catheter.

During the activity, they will take a sample for prostate antigen testing in collaboration with Laboratorios Pharma, in charge of the distribution of the antigen, and they will perform a physical examination.

“It will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Space is limited: people need to arrive early. It is completely free and we will start at 7:30 am in any centre,” he informed. kokuyo effect doctor Jackson BrionesUrologist Director of the Metropolitan Section of SVU and one of the organizers of the conference.

The patient must return to the health center in two weeks to learn their results and continue routine procedures as appropriate.

The Venezuelan Society of Urology, headed by Dr. Rafael Contreras, expects to serve 4,000 to 5,000 patients throughout November in both public centers and private clinics.

Schedule

Prostate cancer screening sessions will take place at the following health centres:

11/10/2023 – Dr. Carlos Arevalo Military Hospital – 150 places

11/15/2023 – Dr. Miguel Pérez Carreño Hospital – 100 places

11/15/2023 – Dr. Vicente Salias Military Hospital – 50 places

11/16/2023 – Advanced Urological Unit of Caracas (Las Acacias) – 150 places

11/17/2023 – Dr. Jose Maria Vargas Hospital – 200 places

11/17/2023 – Caracas University Hospital (Clinical) – 100 places

11/18/2023 – Dr. Domingo Luciani Hospital (El Llanito) – 3,000 places

11/20/2023 – Hugo Chávez Comprehensive Health Center (MACUTO) – 300 places

11/25/2023 – La Floresta Medical Institute – 100 places

11/25/2023 – La Trinidad Teaching Medical Center – 200 Places

“Five seconds can save someone’s life”

According to data from the Anticancer Society of Venezuela (SAV), prostate cancer is the type of cancer with the highest incidence and mortality among Venezuelan men, estimating that 24 people are diagnosed every day and 11 men die from this disease every day. die from.

According to Dr. Briones, one in ten men may be suffering from prostate cancer without knowing it, because it is a type of cancer that does not initially produce symptoms, because the changes occur at the cellular level and are caused by the increase of prostate antigen. Appear with.

“With early diagnosis we can attack the problems and even cure the patient. That’s why we place so much emphasis on prostate cancer screening,” the urologist, an expert in laparoscopic and robotic surgery, said in the press release.

Briones highlighted that this type of cancer is more common after age 60, while people who get the disease at a younger age “almost always” have very aggressive cancer that must be addressed quickly.

In the note, the expert indicated that there are three factors that cause the antigen to rise: a greatly enlarged prostate, an infection or cancer. When performing a digital rectal examination, the doctor may understand in five seconds If it is soft (hyperplasia), if it is hot and painful (prostatitis), or if it is hard (cancer suspected).

“The definitive diagnosis is a biopsy,” the doctor said.

Briones, who has seen 100 cases of prostate cancer in consultation in 2023 alone, is also said to discard the myth That prostate examination or rectal examination is painful and affects the masculinity of the patient.

“This is a sexist idea that has already been overcome in the rest of the world. I always tell patients that five seconds can save their life, because rectal examination lasts that long without pain or discomfort. In five seconds I can know if there are malignant symptoms in the prostate or notAnd I will be able to diagnose on time,” he assured and stressed the importance of timely screening for prostate cancer.

For more information about the conferences, consult the accounts @unidad_urologica_avanzada_ccs and @sovzlauro on Instagram.

With information from a press release

