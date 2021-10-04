News

Ursula Corbero, Tokyo from La Casa di Carta is breathtaking in the new advertising campaign

While the public eagerly awaits the release of the second part of La Casa di Carta 5, the beautiful one Ursula Corbero she does not sit idle and between one work commitment and another she also finds time to pose as a model for a new advertising campaign.

The interpreter of Tokyo is one of the new faces of the Loewe brand, a Spanish luxury brand specializing in leather goods, clothing, perfumes and other high fashion accessories. With a post on social media, the actress expresses all her satisfaction with this collaboration and shows herself as beautiful as usual in one of her super sexy poses.

Lately, some fans have noticed similarities between the Tokyo story of La Casa di Carta and that of Leon, the famous 1994 film directed by Luc Besson. Naturally the Spanish thief is compared to the character of Mathilda who in the film is played by a very young girl Natalie Portman.

Ursula Corbero among other things revealed to be temperamentally very similar to its Tokyo and in an interview with Vogue some time ago he said: “We have a similar type of energy, we are very restless, we are both very impulsive. We are really very stubborn and therefore we are very difficult people to have an influence on when we believe in something. No matter what people say, we will do what we believe in. “.

