Ursula von der Leyen in the storm: private jet for 50 kilometers – Foreign

The most Spartan president of Europe ended up on the media grid for one flight too many, the one that brought her to Cop26 in Glasgow. Ursula von der Leyen was targeted by the Telegraph, the champion of British Eurosceptic newspapers, which centered one of her famous shots against the Brussels “caste” on air travel by the head of the EU Commission. In particular, the use of a jet to attend a climate conference, where we discuss precisely reducing the carbon footprint of our daily actions, seemed out of place on the part of …

The most Spartan president of Europe ended up on the media grid for one flight too many, the one that brought her to Cop26 in Glasgow. Ursula von der Leyen has been targeted since Telegraph, the champion of British Eurosceptic newspapers, who centered one of his famous shots against the Brussels “caste” on air travel by the head of the EU Commission. In particular, the use of a jet to attend a climate conference, where we are discussing precisely reducing the carbon footprint of our daily actions, seemed out of place on the part of the President of the Commission, who in this case was in good company, given that reaching Scotland by bicycle or train is very long.

But that’s not enough. The Telegraph calculated that von der Leyen used an air taxi for 18 of his 34 official trips, including one of only 50 kilometers between Vienna and Bratislava, which was part of his tour of European capitals to sign Recovery Plans after the Coronavirus crisis. . Von der Leyen also used a private jet for a trip from Brussels to London for the Brexit trade talks in January 2020, but took the Eurostar back, which takes about two hours.

A team of European commissioners, including the president, has twice chartered a charter for a flight of only 31 minutes to participate in the meetings of the European Parliament in Strasbourg. “Many of these trips cannot be done on commercial flights” or other means of transport, explained the spokesman for the president Eric Mamer, defending his choices. Community rules stipulate that senior officials can take an air taxi if there are no viable business alternatives, if there are “scheduling constraints” or security concerns. “We do not use flights lightly and the president uses the train whenever she can. For example, for the first plenary in post-Covid presence in Strasbourg, the president went, with all the staff, by train”, he said. notice Mamer.

“Furthermore, the jet used to go Glasgow to COP26 went on biofuel “, he precised. The fact remains that a charter flight emits up to 20 times more carbon dioxide per mile per passenger than an average commercial flight and 50 times more than a train ride. “A single private flight can emit up to two tonnes of CO2, or a quarter of the carbon produced by the average European in a full year,” said Helena Bennett, an expert at the Green Alliance, a British environmental think tank.

It must be said, however, that von der Leyen is known for her austere habits and her legendary allergy to waste, so much so that since her election in 2019 she has settled in a 16 square meter room with attached shower in the central administrative building. of the Commission in Brussels, the Berlaymont. In this way, he does not even consume the fuel needed to go from home to the office, since he lives in it.