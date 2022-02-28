Urticaria or new effect of the covid vaccine?

The erythema multiforme is one of three new vaccine side effects of covid recently admitted by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). This is a symptom that can appear after receiving the coronavirus vaccine, either in a vaccination schedule or in the third dose.

The erythema multiforme is a skin disorder which can be confused with hives due to the fact that it presents red and raised skin plaques. It appears suddenly and can be located on the palms of the hands, feet, arms, legs or face and then spread to the rest of the body. It is not unusual for ulcers to appear in the mouth afterwards.

The three new side effects of the covid vaccine

Erythema multiforme usually appears as a reaction to an infectionusually herpes simplex, although it can also be due to the intake of certain medications or the inoculation of a vaccine, as in the case of the covid vaccine.

The symptoms of erythema multiforme there are several and it is relatively easy to identify. Erythema multiforme is recognized by the appearance of red bumps on the extremities that later turn into circles that often look like targets.

It is also common for there to be pruritus (itching), as well as for blisters to appear on the lips. The rash usually goes away on its own, although doctors may give antibiotics to fight the infection in more severe cases. In cases where erythema multiforme disappears on its own, it is also very possible that it may reappear after some time.

Adenopathies: the strange lumps that appear after the third dose of the vaccine in the armpits and neck

Erythema multiforme: photos

To know recognize erythema multiformeyou can look at these photos and compare if you suspect that you also suffer from it as an adverse reaction to the covid vaccine.

















Is your hives like this? Maybe then it’s not hives but erythema multiforme.