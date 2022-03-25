Uruguay and Ecuador qualify, Chile almost out due to a landslide by Brazil; Colombia and Peru cling to the Qatar 2022 playoff

2022-03-24

Uruguay and Ecuador became new guests at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This Thursday they got their tickets. The light blue after beating Peru 1-0.

On the other hand, Ecuador lost 3-1 to Paraguay, but despite that they qualified and there are already 19 teams qualified for the World Cup in Asia.

Uruguay and Ecuador join: There are only 13 places left: All those qualified for Qatar 2022

Peru, Colombia and Chile will dispute the last ticket to the playoff of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.