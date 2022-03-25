Uruguay and Ecuador qualify, Chile almost out due to a landslide by Brazil; Colombia and Peru cling to the Qatar 2022 playoff

2022-03-24
Uruguay and Ecuador became new guests at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This Thursday they got their tickets. The light blue after beating Peru 1-0.
On the other hand, Ecuador lost 3-1 to Paraguay, but despite that they qualified and there are already 19 teams qualified for the World Cup in Asia.
Uruguay and Ecuador join: There are only 13 places left: All those qualified for Qatar 2022
Peru, Colombia and Chile will dispute the last ticket to the playoff of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
markers of the day
Colombia vs. Bolivia: 3-0
*Luis Díaz broke the losing streak that the coffee squad had and put Rueda’s team to win against the Bolivians at minute 39. Miguel Borja at 72 scored the second. The third was the work of Matheus Uribe.*
Paraguay vs. Ecuador: 3-1
*At minute 9, Robert Morales put Albiroja to win against the tricolor. At 45+6 Hincapie scored an own goal. Miguel Almirón increased the win to 54*
Brazil vs. Chile: 4-0
*The Carioca squad is making Chile very difficult. Neymar and Vinicius scored in the 44th and 45th minutes for the Brazilians. Coutinho made the third penalty. Richarlison capped off the win.*
Uruguay vs. Peru: 1-0
*From Arrascaeta to 42 he put the sky-blue to win and is putting it in the World Cup*