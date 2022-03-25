Uruguay beats Peru 1-0, while giving a hand to Ecuador and both qualify for the World Cup in Qatar | Soccer | sports

Uruguay qualified for the Qatar-2022 World Cup this Thursday by beating Peru 1-0 in Montevideo for the penultimate date of the South American qualifier, in a match that ended in controversy due to an action that the visiting players demanded the Brazilian referee Anderson Daronco review. in the VAR an obvious goal action.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored, in the 41st minute, the goal that ensured Celeste its fourth consecutive participation in a World Cup and unleashed madness in a completely packed Centenario stadium.

The sky-blues total 25 units that leave them in fourth position, safe from any pursuer since Chile (19) failed to add after being beaten 4-0 by Brazil.

The Inca team was solid for much of the first half and made the game play away from their goal. But at 40 and 41 minutes, Federico Valverde and De Arrascaeta demanded the goalkeeper Pedro Gallese until he was unable to contain the Uruguayan attack that crowned the Flamengo midfielder when he took a ball that had crashed on the horizontal. Nothing could do the goal of Orlando City.

That goal confused the Peruvian plans.

Results, table of positions and fixture of the South American qualifiers

Striker Gianluca Lapadula created two scoring situations and made the sky-blue goalkeeper Sergio Rochet stand out with two attacks at 4 and 11 minutes. This was not enough.

La Blanquirroja is fifth and has the first chance to get into the playoff against an Asian country.