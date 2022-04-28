Uruguay confirmed the date and place for the June friendly against the United States – Ovation – 04/27/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

November 24 is the day circled in red for the Selection of Uruguay. That day, at 10 in the morning, the Celeste will debut against South Korea in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and to get to that match in the best shape, the AUF is holding friendlies. There are already three agreed and many more are being sought, if possible with a European team.

This Wednesday afternoon the clash was officially announced with the United States in Junewhich will be played on Sunday 5 at a time still to be confirmed in the Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas Citywhich will be played three days after the game with Mexico (Thursday 2), to also be played in the United States: the State Farm stadium, in Arizona, where both teams already met in 2016, in the game for the group that had them as protagonists during the Copa América Centenario and that ended with a 3-1 victory for the Aztecs on the day of the remembered incident because the Chilean anthem was broadcast during the Uruguayan anthem.

🔜 𝗔𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗦𝗢 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗡𝗔𝗖𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟 Second preparation match for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. 🆚 @USMNT

🗓 5/6

📍Children’s Mercy Park#TheTeamQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/6A6gWk6wEm – Uruguayan National Team (@Uruguay) April 27, 2022

The last time Celeste faced the United States was on September 11, 2019, when it was tied at 1 with a goal by Brian Rodríguez (assistance by Federico Valverde) for the team then led by Óscar Tabárez. The matchup was at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri.

After these two clashes, the Uruguayan team will return to the country to face Jamaica on Saturday the 11th at the Centenario Stadium, in what will be taken as the farewell match for the fans prior to the World Cup, since when the World Cup is played in November, the intention is that the final stage of the preparation is in Europe and from there travel to Qatar.

Both Mexico and the United States will also play in the World Cup, although Jamaica will not. Although playing against teams that also have a World Cup ranking is important, what the coaching staff intends is to have rivals with similar characteristics to those they will face before the World Cup. From that point of view, Diego Alonso and his collaborators still need to be fulfilled, because although in September they will surely play against two Asian rivals (such as South Korea), they have not yet been confirmed. Saudi Arabia and Qatar, two teams that will also be in the World Cup, are the strong candidates.

They are looking for a third rival who would be an African (like Ghana) and the negotiations are with Morocco. What would be missing? A European like Portugal, but it seems difficult to achieve it.