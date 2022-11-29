Uruguay: Cristiano Ronaldo complained to the referee for an unattributed goal

Zapping World Eleven CDM 2022: -Morocco, Atlas Lions ready to roar? Analysis by Samy Mojtabi

Last night, Portugal did the job against Uruguay, with a long success to emerge but finally obtained (2-0) to validate the ticket for the knockout stages of the World Cup. A meeting that changed in the second half thanks to Bruno Fernandes.

The Manchester United midfielder distilled a perfect cross from the left that Cristiano Ronaldo brushed with the end of his hair (or not, that’s the debate…) to unlock his counter. Officially, FIFA awarded the goal to Bruno Fernandes… which Cristiano Ronaldo did not appreciate! Indeed, after the meeting, a sequence shows that CR7 went to complain to the referee of the meeting, believing that he was the scorer for having deflected the ball by a few millimeters. An inevitably important goal for Cristiano Ronaldo who would have become on this occasion, the top scorer in the history of Portugal in the World Cup, tied with a certain Eusebio (9 goals)

@Cristiano protesting to the referee that his head touched the ball before entering the net. Meanwhile the goal was allowed and your team won. Mehnnn I have never seen a selfish dude like this before. This guy has a problem pic.twitter.com/rMLt6BNOUx — Citizen Theo OSEI?￰ﾟﾇﾭ (@TheoOsei85) November 28, 2022

Bruno Fernandes thought Cristiano Ronaldo had scored

Moreover, Bruno Fernandes, after the meeting, assured him that he had celebrated the goal as if Cristiano Ronaldo was indeed the scorer, before discovering that FIFA had attributed it to him. “I celebrated like it was Cristiano’s goal. It seemed to me that he had touched the ball, my objective was to cross him. Either way, we’re happy with the win, whether it was one or the other who scored. We know that Cristiano is a striker who looks for goals and it is more important for the strikers, like for Goncalo (Ramos), André (Silva), Rafael (Leao) and Joao (Felix), but the most important thing is that the objective is achieved, which is to qualify for the next phase. »