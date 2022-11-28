Uruguay has many things to do: Cavani’s gesture that went unnoticed

Qatar 2022 The Analysis Of Martín Liberman After The Triumphs Of Brazil And Portugal

Portugal never flowed, but has a record Cristiano Ronaldo and won The striker repaid the fans with his goal and was chosen as the best player in a difficult match that his team was able to unravel. Lackluster debut for Uruguay against South Korea

The Lusail Stadium was packed for the match between Portugal and Uruguay, with more than 88,500 people. I understand that this has to do with the expectation that Cristiano Ronaldo generates and the expectation that there was in the whole world for this match. Today there was a much more neutral audience. It was a game that defined who could continue in the race and Portugal gets into the round of 16. Santos’s team did it once again, they had already made a name for themselves in Europe, with a good team, very good players, with a lot of ability in midfield to have the ball; with Neves, with Carvalho, especially with Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, with a lot of relief in Joao Félix, who is a spare wheel, and a Cristiano Ronaldo who played better than in the first game, much more involved in the game, biting to all, being a pass option, winning in the rival area. It seems to me that he has weaknesses deep down, I saw Pepe doubtful, along with Rúben Dias in the central defense, Cancelo was unknown on the wings, he was not even half of what he could be, and with Mendes he had difficulties, he left injured.

Very little from Uruguay, we got here imagining much more, especially because of what he did in the last qualifying games. Striking line of three to start, in the middle of the field he did not have much of the ball, it was more an inspiration from Bentancur than an associated game, the team was disconnected, the ball never reached Cavani at the top, Darwin Núñez almost did not touch it .

As soon as the second half begins, the Portuguese goal arrives, he begins to manage the times, he was comfortable, until Alonso realizes that he has to kick the board, and he starts with the changes, first with those who can have it, he puts From Arrascaeta and Pellistri; then change the pair of attackers, put in Gómez and Suárez. Cavani leaves so angry that there is no minor detail. Uruguay played 25 minutes without a captain. Cavani left with the tape, he never returned to the field. He surprised me greatly that a whole VAR team and a whole arbitration team did not notice. That was Cavani’s anger. But the team changed, it was lowering it to its rival. De Arrascaeta could have scored, some of Suárez himself… With a Uruguay played, the second came and Portugal qualified directly.

What about Uruguay? To qualify they have to beat Ghana. A Uruguay that has many things to do, although I recognize the ability to react, to go looking for it. Everything is played on the last date.

