Uruguay registers 727 new cases of covid-19 and one deceased

This content was published on March 27, 2022 – 23:26

Montevideo, March 27 (EFE) .- Uruguay registered this Sunday 727 new infections of covid-19 in a day in which a person diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus died, according to the daily report of the National Emergency System (Sinae ).

Of the 7,244 analyzes that were carried out on the day, 727 yielded positive results, for which Uruguay reached a cumulative of 884,081 cases since the declaration of a health emergency in the South American country due to the appearance of the first cases, on March 13, 2020 .

Of that total, 8,186 are people who are suffering from the disease and 46 of them are in intensive care centers (CTI).

On the other hand, on this day there was a fatality, so the total number of deaths from covid-19 increased to 7,151.

Uruguay is facing its second wave of covid-19 after the arrival of the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was detected in December, which increased the number of infections and deaths from the disease.

Regarding vaccination, according to the web monitor developed by the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) until 7:20 p.m. (10:20 p.m. GMT) this Sunday, 2,840,642 people (80.18% of the population) completed their vaccination with two doses. immunization guideline of the Chinese pharmaceutical companies Sinovac, the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca and the American Pfizer.

Furthermore, 131,962 people were inoculated with only the first dose, while 2,191,236 received some booster dose. EFE

