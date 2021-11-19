Uruguay, Tabarez exonerated. The era of the Master ends after 15 years

The former Cagliari and Milan coach was on the bench of his national team since 2006. He brought Celeste to 4th place in the world in 2010 and to the victory of the America’s Cup in 2011

Uruguay sacked Oscar Tabarez. After 15 years as coach, even the “Maestro” had to surrender to the results. And those of his national team leave little margin: seventh out of 10 in the South American qualifying group for the World Cup, 16 points in 14 matches and the train for Qatar that moves away match after match.

Fatale was the last knockout in Bolivia. The 3-0 suffered on the heights of La Paz prompted the leaders of Uruguayan football to take “a difficult decision, but made necessary by the circumstances of the moment and taken to be able to achieve the future results that the federation wants to achieve”, as said in a press release. The successor who will be involved in the last 4 races of qualifying has not yet been announced, and who will therefore have the difficult task of bringing Suarez and his teammates to the World Championship.

since 2006 – The 74-year-old former coach of Cagliari and Milan, too, had been called up by his national team in two different periods: in the two-year period 1988-1990 and later in 2006. The latter was a golden period that made him the longest-serving coach. riding a national team and that saw him as the protagonist of great results. In fact, his Uruguay has participated in all the last 3 World Cups, finishing 4th in 2010 and won the America’s Cup the following year. The rumors of his departure had been running around for a while. Tabarez in the post-game had reiterated that he “does not want to give up nor want to resign”. Now the official.

November 19, 2021 (change November 19, 2021 | 21:05)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link