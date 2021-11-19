Uruguay: the formation of the Teros for the challenge against Italy
Esteban Meneses’ choices for the Parma match. Nine changes since the start compared to Padua
Esteban Meneses announced the official formation of Uruguay, for the challenge to the Azzurri – the fourth ever between the two teams (the previous three always won by the Europeans), the first since 2007 – on Saturday in Parma, confirming from 1 ‘ six elements who took the field from the start in Padua against Italy A, including the median Etcheverry-Inciarte.
Great changes especially among the forwards, with the first five men entirely different from those of the Plebiscite.
The forward of Mogliano Franco Lamanna starts from the bench.
Uruguay:
15 Silva
14 Favaro
13 Arcos Perez
12 Freitas
11 Mieres
10 Etcheverry
9 Go ahead
8 Diana
7 Owl
6 Ardao
5 Leindekar
4 Dosantos
3 Arbelo
2 Kessler
1 Sanguinetti
Available:
16 Gattas
17 Peculo
18 Benitez
19 Great
20 Lamanna
21 Ormaechea
22 Vinals
23 Alonso
