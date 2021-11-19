Esteban Meneses’ choices for the Parma match. Nine changes since the start compared to Padua

Esteban Meneses announced the official formation of Uruguay, for the challenge to the Azzurri – the fourth ever between the two teams (the previous three always won by the Europeans), the first since 2007 – on Saturday in Parma, confirming from 1 ‘ six elements who took the field from the start in Padua against Italy A, including the median Etcheverry-Inciarte.

Great changes especially among the forwards, with the first five men entirely different from those of the Plebiscite.

The forward of Mogliano Franco Lamanna starts from the bench.

Uruguay: the formation of the Teros for the challenge against Italy

Uruguay:

15 Silva

14 Favaro

13 Arcos Perez

12 Freitas

11 Mieres

10 Etcheverry

9 Go ahead

8 Diana

7 Owl

6 Ardao

5 Leindekar

4 Dosantos

3 Arbelo

2 Kessler

1 Sanguinetti

Available:

16 Gattas

17 Peculo

18 Benitez

19 Great

20 Lamanna

21 Ormaechea

22 Vinals

23 Alonso

