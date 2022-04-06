Uruguay would be a rival of the Tri prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Once the Groups of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and the rivals that each country will face have been known, the task of preparing for the World Cup that will be held at the end of the year begins, and it seems that the Mexican National Team is close to ‘tying up’ a match against his similar Uruguay.

According to information collected by TUDNthe president of the Uruguayan Soccer Association has confirmed the advanced negotiations for the match between both teams to take place, prior to the World Cup, where Mexico will face Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

“The steps to have a game in North America are advanced. The idea is to have two and it is possible to have a third game in Uruguay if we take good advantage of the dates that this instance has at the end of May and the beginning of June”, Alonso explained for the A Fondo program of 1010 AM in Uruguay.

The manager himself explained that he was referring to “The United States and Mexico, both World Cup teams”.

It should be remembered that the ‘Tata’ Martino team had planned to play a friendly against Argentina prior to the World Cup, however, this possibility was ruled out after the Qatar 2022 Draw, where they will be group rivals.

The last time Mexico and Uruguay met was in 2018, after the World Cup in Russia, a match that ended in a 4-1 win for the South Americans.