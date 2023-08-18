Uruguayan indie quintet Nina Lobo arrives in Argentina with shows in Buenos Aires and Cordoba

Uruguayan indie quintet Nina Lobo confirmed their return to Argentina, where they will give a performance on September 15 at Córdoba’s Plaza de la Música as part of the GRL PWR festival, before their presentation at Palermo’s Niceto Club on September 17. .

Marilina Bertoldi, Perrota Chingo, La Zovi and La Joaqui are other artists who will liven up the festivities in the Cordoba capital.

Nina Lobo will review songs she has never performed live, such as “Fin de Año” with Santiago Motorizado and other songs from her debut to her most recent work, “Lo que duro la vida de Algüén”.

In conversation with Tellum, Isa Palomenke, the group’s bassist, explained that that first album took its final form during the coronavirus pandemic, a time when the girls’ quintet had inherited some mandates to “unlearn by force”. took advantage. Culture pop and romantic comedy.

Songs inspired by Hannah Montana and Natalie Portman coexist with tributes to Jaime Ross, all characters who appear in the narrative to highlight heartbreak and the end of innocence: “Those songs served as common threads. did and talked about living through the pop culture that raised us. We’re also in Uruguay, thousands of kilometers from the United States, and we grew up with totally impossible Disney series and Hollywood comedies, where there’s always Heterosexual couples and there are a lot of happy endings,” he said.

For the artist, “when you’re 20, you realize that nothing’s going to be like that and nothing’s going to be like that” as shown in these productions, which is why “to force it, Realizing that this reality has been influenced from a very young age by all the “pop culture” we consume and believe in, thinking that if it wasn’t that way If it was, it was not good. (Telam)