US, 8 other Chinese companies blacklisted: there is also the drone giant DJI

The Biden administration will blacklist eight Chinese companies that have been blacklisted for their alleged involvement in the surveillance of the Uighur Muslim minority. Among the companies in the sights, including DJI, the largest manufacturer of commercial drones in the world. This was revealed by the Financial Times, according to which the US Treasury is preparing to integrate the blacklist of “Chinese companies in the military-industrial sector” in which Americans are prohibited from investing, a list that already includes 60 groups from the People’s Republic.

Businesses in the crosshairs

The measure represents the latest move by US President Joe Biden to punish China for its repression of Uighurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. Last week, SenseTime, the facial recognition software company, postponed its IPO in Hong Kong after the Financial Times again anticipated that the United States was ready to blacklist the company. Other companies that will be sanctioned include Megvii, SenseTime’s main rival that last year halted plans to go public in Hong Kong after being put on a separate US blacklist, and Dawning Information Industry, maker of supercomputer operating cloud computing services in Xinjiang.

Technology under fire

Also CloudWalk Technology, a facial recognition software company, Xiamen Meiya Pico, a cybersecurity group working with law enforcement, Yitu Technology, an artificial intelligence company, Leon Technology, a cloud computing company, and NetPosa Technologies, a manufacturer of cloud-based surveillance systems, will be added to the blacklist. DJI and Megvii are not publicly traded, but Dawning Information, which is also known as Sugon, is listed in Shanghai and Leon, NetPosa and Meiya Pico trade in Shenzhen. All eight companies are already on the “entity list” to which the Commerce Department precludes US companies from exporting technology or technology products.

The White House strategy

The White House and the Treasury arm themselves behind a no comment, as does DJI. The latter last year had declared that it had done “nothing to justify the inclusion in the list of entities” to which it is forbidden to export, as desired by the former US president President Donald Trump. The Commerce Department is also expected to include more than twenty other Chinese biotech companies on this latest list of entities. The sanctioning action is the daughter of the harsh stance the US is holding on China’s policies in Xinjiang, where more than one million Uighurs and other minorities have been held in detention camps. Last week the White House announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.