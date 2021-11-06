US, a judge blocks Biden’s vaccination obligation in companies

A federal judge has temporarily suspended the vaccination obligation for companies with more than 100 employees launched by US President Joe Biden, an obligation against which some US states such as Texas, Utah, Mississippi and South Carolina have appealed.

The Court intends to examine the potential “serious problems of a constitutional nature” of the measure. The measure wanted by Biden forces tens of millions of workers to get vaccinated against Covid by next January 4th. Those who do not will be forced to undergo regular tests. The obligation has been the subject of appeals, especially by the republican states.

The suspension was decided by the Texas Federal Court of Appeals. The applicants, the latter explained, “have provided arguments on the basis of which there are serious constitutional and procedural problems” in the obligation, which is therefore suspended pending an in-depth examination. “We have the opportunity to challenge Biden’s unconstitutional abuse of power before the courts,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted.

According to the provisions of the norm wanted by Biden, those who do not comply with the vaccination obligation by demonstrating that they have received the double dose of Pfizer or Moderna will have to undergo an anti-Covid test every week, under penalty of losing their job. Furthermore, the tampons will be paid by the worker and not by the company, unless state and local laws provide otherwise. The obligation to vaccinate, then, is also provided for all staff who work in hospitals, health facilities or in retirement homes. While it has already started since September for all employees who work in the federal administration and for all those of the companies that work as contractors with the Washington government. Furthermore, by next 5 December all employees not yet vaccinated of private companies with more than 100 workers will have to wear a protective mask in the workplace, again under penalty of penalties. Meanwhile, the United States is confirmed as the country that has the record of deaths due to Covid: the deaths since the beginning of the pandemic have exceeded the 750,000 threshold. The cases of contagion have reached over 26 million. Currently in the US there is an average of over 1,200 deaths per day from Covid.