US against Russia, in Ukraine there are those who have already won: China

Between the two quarrels.

China has already won: without any proclamation, without moving a single soldier, without doing absolutely anything.

The tension between the United States and Russia becomes incalculable, the diplomatic table is shaking and Moscow seems ready to challenge not only Kiev, but also Washington and all of NATO below.

Joe Biden completely loses his temper and calls a “Stupid son of a bitch” to a reporter for Fox News.

Vladimir Putin remains icy and is harboring the dream of a land invasion.

Xi Jinping remains very banal at the window. Strengthened by the quiet of its distant geographies, strengthened by the empire of its flourishing economies, strengthened by the “democracy” (so to speak, of course) which he must absolutely not give into account.

Stronger than anyone else, In short.

In particular, certainly much stronger than its American counterpart, caught in the grip of very risky military choices, of a pandemic that does not let go, of inflation that devours the economy, electorate and consensus.

The Donbass red line is on fire.

And Biden, as he moves, he is wrong.

If he reacts as promised, a drama breaks out.

If, on the other hand, he just flies over, Putin enjoys his Crimea bis. Legitimate to think of being able to do good and bad weather in his region, without ever having to pay the price of any consequence.

And thethe only consequence in all this remains Xi’s grin. That the international community should take care to stem, and which punctually instead ends up favoring.

In the specific case of a head-on collision, the farce could reach a further level: that of the Chinese president even in the role of mediator.

He is the good one, then. And all the others are bad.

If the world goes to war in Ukraine, China has already won.

Without moving a single space of Risk, without doing absolutely anything.