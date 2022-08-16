US agents fabricate false evidence against Mexicans and other Latinos

The selection was not random. Chicago police officer Reynaldo Guevara had the photograph in his hand when he forced two men who were unluckily passing through Hamlin Avenue to choose Ricardo Rodríguez. That ordinary act, stretching out the index finger, holding it in the air for a few seconds and flexing it again at the center of the hand, defined for 20 years the life of Rodríguez, a 22-year-old Mexican.

It was with the famous visual investigations that were carried out in a gray room with white lighta metal table with a couple of photographs spread out. There was Rodríguez’s: a sharp face, pronounced cheekbones, slanted eyes, curved eyebrow, bald and despite that, with well-pronounced receding hairlines, with an incipient mustache that was barely noticeable above his mouth. The truth, a quite common face. Still they decided on Ricardo.

According to agent Reynaldo Guevara, two witnesses whom he detained and forced to identifyThey assured that it was the Mexican who on December 16, 1995 was traveling in a car in northwest Chicago when he opened fire on people who were walking by. That day, Rodney Kemppainen, a 38-year-old homeless man who happened to be nearby, was fatally shot.







From that day on, everything was armed to incriminate the young Mexican, who had no opportunity to defend himself. Throughout the trial it was the word of Guevara, a veteran of the Chicago police, who had managed to solve numerous crimes, against his, a young migrant.

The police imposed: he was a robust man with white hair, who always walked with his glasses, type of aviator and that he walked with a heavy gait, as if he had mud bricks on his feet.

During the trial, Guevara testified that he had received an anonymous tip that Rodríguez was the gunman, That is why he directly showed the two witnesses the photograph of the young man. On March 19, 1997, he was sentenced in Illinois to 90 years in prison.

He always said he was innocent. Although that in prison is not new, it is a common phrase. In the case of Rodríguez, it was true and it took him 21 years to prove that he did not kill anyone that day.

For the first time MILLENNIUM reveals that from the year 2000 to date, 21 Mexicans have been unjustly imprisoned, accused by US law enforcement agents who fabricated evidence against them. The modus operandi it is the same and not even with the passing of the years have the fabrications of guilty Mexicans changed.

They take time to prove innocence

Through a review of public files, files in local and federal courts, as well as in the National Registry of Exonerations of the United States, a proprietary database was created that reveals that the total time these Mexicans spent in prison adds up to 259 years.

And in fact, when reviewing, they seem to be traced cases: young Mexicans, undocumented, dark-haired, imprisoned thanks to the false testimonies of North American police officers. Among the crimes are homicide, sexual abuse, among others.

These men spent between 2 and 28 years incarcerated in different prisons in the United Statesimprisoned in terrible conditions for crimes they did not commit and many years later they would manage to prove their innocence.

According to the National Registry of Exonerations of the United States, from the year 2000 to date there have been 331 exonerations of Latinos in that country. The years with the most releases were 2015 and 2016. So far in 2022, the innocence of six Hispanics has been proven, five of them had been accused of homicideand lost between 15 and 28 years in prison, for crimes they did not commit. According to the Registry, the average number of years it takes for a Latino to prove his innocence is 7.5 years.

The Torturing Detective

Daniel Alberto Ochoa was very young when he came to the United States from Mexico to work. Physically he looked a lot like Reynaldo Guevara, and they were almost the same age. Twenty years old, hair almost shaved, dark.

The process to charge was practically the same. Daniel Ochoa was accused by José López, a Chicago police detective, who also used two witnesses, one with a certain degree of intellectual disability.

According to Ochoa’s court file, he was charged with a murder that occurred at 7:30 p.m. on December 17, 2002. Joe Maldonado, 17, a member of the “Two-Six” street gang, and his girlfriend, Marilu Socha, 15, were walking in the 3000 block of South Kolin in Chicago when a car stopped.

Someone from inside yelled at them in English: “King love!” which historically means that they did it on behalf of the rival Mexican-American gang “Latin Kings”. Socha died; Maldonado was uninjured.

Detective López was more perverse: he promised these two witnesses that they would be released if they declared that the Mexican Daniel Ochoa had committed the murder. And although they did, they were later charged and imprisoned.

It was thus that at 3:00 in the morning of a day in December 2002 someone knocked on the door of Daniel Ochoa. Still numb, he opened the door, and was immediately handcuffed and taken out to the backyard. There, Detective López, shouting and beating, accused him of being the murderer and demanded that he hand over the murder weapon.







Ochoa says that that night he denied being involved or having knowledge of a murder. But that only infuriated Detective Lopez more, who began punching him in the abdomen and shoved his thumb down his throat. to try to suffocate him. As she did so she told him that she was going to kill him.

Despite the fact that the Mexican denied his participation all the time, agent López testified in court that Ochoa admitted to shooting and concealing the gun that day. And he went further: at one point during the interrogation he deceived Ochoa by giving him to sign some sheets.

The Mexican did not know English, and López assured him that they were the documents of his release. Without suspecting it, he was signing a statement where he agreed to be the murderer of the 15-year-old girl.

On March 31, 2005, based largely on confession, a jury convicted Ochoa of Socha’s murder and aggravated use of a firearm for shooting Maldonado. He was sentenced to 90 years in prison. The two witnesses, Simón and Betanzos, were convicted in separate trials and were each sentenced to 45 years in prison.

The Mexican Daniel Ochoa took 17 years to prove that he was deceived by Detective López. It was not until October 23, 2019 that the prosecution dismissed the charges.

The defense of the Mexican He succeeded after showing that López had a “prodigious record” of misconduct. They managed to collect more than 50 complaints from citizens who demonstrated a variety of misconduct throughout their career.







They showed that he physically coerced suspects and witnesses to testify during the course of investigations, that he harassed civilians and threatened to frame them. Despite this, the detective was later promoted to the rank of sergeant and from that position, he and his team participated in the widespread indictment of dozens of people.

cases like these are stacked on the shelves of defense offices that specialize in litigation to free false culprits: in the database created from the thousands of reports in the United States National Registry of Exonerations, the 21 stories of Mexicans were found, including Reynaldo’s and Daniel’s.

But also that of Alejandro Domínguez, another Mexican migrant who was accused of raping an 18-year-old girl in Illinois. At that time he was only 16 years old. The same thing a detective instigated the victim to ensure that the Mexican was his attacker.

The prosecution did not do a DNA test, did not analyze the residue. Any. It was 9 years later when already behind bars, the judge approved that a study be done. Negative. Domínguez was not the attacker.

