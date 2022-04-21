US airlines seek return of banned passengers

“We’ve spoken to them individually,” United CEO Scott Kirby told NBC on Thursday. “Many of them assured us that now that the mask mandate has been lifted, everything is going to be fine, and I trust the vast majority of them will,” he added.

American Airlines Director of Government Affairs Nate Gatten told reporters that “in most cases,” people who were banned from traveling for refusing to wear masks will be able to return.

“In the cases where an incident may have started with a face mask breach and escalated into something more serious—certainly an attack on one of our team members or customers—those passengers…will never be able to fly with us again Gatten assured.

Delta Air Lines spokesman Morgan Durrant warned that the airline will restore flight privileges after a case-by-case review and the customer has understood the behavior expected of them.

“Any further breach of the policies that keep us all safe will result in you being added to Delta’s permanent no-fly list,” he said.

Airlines have reported more than 7,000 unruly passenger incidents to the Federal Aviation Administration since early 2021, when disruptions on board planes seemed to take off. More than two-thirds of those cases involved passengers refusing to wear a face covering.