US Ambassador says he has a good relationship with Obrador

The United States Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazardefended this Thursday his “good relationship” with the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorafter being accused in the press of endangering “American interests.”

“When President (Joe) Biden asked me to be the United States ambassador to Mexico, everyone, including the most recent ambassadors there, said that there was no way we could have a dialogue with Andrés Manuel López Obrador, that he did not want deal with the United States for what had happened in the past,” Salazar said during an act at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C..

“My job was to try to understand him and where he was heading. Mexicoand try to promote the interests of the United States,” he added.

Salazar’s perception

A few days ago the newspaper the New York Times He stated that Salazar follows a pattern that “several US officials describe as worrying”, because “sometimes he seems to contradict the policies of his own government by aligning himself with President López Obrador.”

According to the newspaper, in the government “there is a growing concern that, in the rapprochement process” between Salazar and López Obrador, “the ambassador has risked US interests and has not used the relationship to advance policies” when Joe Biden ” he needs it the most.”

The Mexican president himself reacted by coming out in defense of “a responsible man who defends his country” and criticized The New York Times. “They are with the idea that the United States should subjugate us, they believe that we are a colony,” he said.

Despite the good harmony, Salazar affirmed this Thursday that he disagrees with López Obrador on many points.

“I strongly disagree with how you describe members of the United States Senate like Senator Bob Menéndez”, so that “when these criticisms are made, I do not agree with them and I say it to the president”, he affirmed.

“There are others, many others, many issues in which I can tell the president that he is wrong and I have done it and I will do it,” Salazar defended himself.

Menendezchairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, urged Biden on Monday to “recalibrate” his political strategy with López Obrador and expressed concern about the violence suffered by journalists in Mexico, where 12 reporters have been killed so far this year , and by “the reduction of the independence of the judicial system”.