US and 30 other nations agree to set barriers to military AI

Vice President Harris announced during her speech in London that the declaration has now been signed by nations aligned with the United States, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany and France. The 31 signatories do not include China or Russia, which along with the United States are seen as leaders in the development of autonomous weapons systems. China joined the United States in signing a statement on the risks posed by AI as part of the AI ​​Security Summit coordinated by the British government.

Deadly automation

Talk of military AI often conjures up the idea of ​​AI-powered weapons capable of deciding for themselves when and how to use lethal force. The United States and several other nations have resisted calls for an outright ban on such weapons, but Pentagon policy is that autonomous systems should allow “commanders and operators to exercise appropriate levels of human judgment about the use of force.” . Discussions on the issue as part of the United Nations Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, established in 1980 to create international rules on the use of weapons considered excessive or indiscriminate in nature, have largely stalled.

The US-led statement announced last week does not go so far as to seek a ban on any specific use of AI on the battlefield. Instead, it focuses on ensuring that AI is used in a way that ensures transparency and reliability. This is important, Kahn says, because the military is looking to leverage AI in many ways. Even if restricted and closely monitored, the technology could still have destabilizing or dangerous effects.

One concern is that a malfunctioning AI system could do something that triggers an escalation of hostilities. “It’s important to focus on lethal autonomous weapons,” says Kahn. “At the same time, the process has stalled in these debates, which focus exclusively on a type of system that does not yet exist.”

Some people are still working to try to ban lethal autonomous weapons. On the same day that Harris announced the new statement on military AI, the First Committee of the UN General Assembly, a group of nations working on disarmament and weapons proliferation, passed a new resolution on lethal autonomous weapons.

The resolution calls for a report on the “humanitarian, legal, security, technological and ethical” challenges posed by lethal autonomous weapons and the contribution of international and regional organizations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, civil society, the scientific community , and industry. A statement issued by the UN quoted Egypt’s representative as saying that “an algorithm should not have full control of decisions that involve killing or harming human beings,” after the vote.