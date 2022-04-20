NewsWorld

US and allies go for more sanctions against Russia to deepen isolation

USA and the European Union reached a “broad consensus” on the need to increase pressure on Russiaparticularly through “new sanctions”the Italian government said on Tuesday.

The allied countries They also agreed on pointing out the need to “increase the international isolation from Moscow“, the government said in a statement.

That announcement was confirmed by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

We will further strengthen our sanctions against Russia and intensify financial and security assistance to Ukraine,” he said in a tweet.

The decision was made during a telematic meeting dedicated to the Russian invasion in Ukraine between President Joe Biden and the main allies of the United States.

The videoconference brought together the leaders of France, Emmanuel Macron; UK, Boris Johnson; Germany, Olaf Scholz; Romania, Klaus Iohannis; Poland, Andrzej Duda; Italy, Mario Draghi; Canada, Justin Trudeau; and Japan, Fumio Kishida.

Von der Leyen, the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the head of NATO Jens Stoltenberg also participated.

In a statement, Stoltenberg confirmed that the participants agreed “on the importance of making Russia pay even more” for the invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, according to the Italian government, “the common commitment to diversify energy sources, thus reducing dependence on Russian supply” was reaffirmed.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the participants had discussed “their coordinated efforts to continue to inflict significant economic costs in order to hold Russia accountable” for its actions.

The announcement of an increase in sanctions comes at a time when the Russian government is carrying out a new phase of its offensive against Ukraine in the Donbas region (east).

Pro-Moscow separatists have controlled parts of Donbas since 2014 in two self-proclaimed republics in Donetsk and Luhansk provinces.

