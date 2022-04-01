US and allies weigh security guarantees for Ukraine

Negotiations, votes and other events on the fringes of the war in Ukraine 1:53

(CNN) — The United States and its allies have been assessing how the West might provide Ukraine with alternative security guarantees, should it give up its bid to join NATO as a concession to Russia to end the war, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN. the case.

The discussions, which have included the Ukrainians directly, are in very early stages. This is because it is not clear to US, Western and Ukrainian officials that the Russian negotiations are anything more than a smokescreen.

But it is unlikely, they stressed, that the United States and its allies will ultimately offer Ukraine the kind of legally binding protections it is asking for.

In peace talks with Russia in Istanbul this week, Ukrainian negotiators suggested their government might be willing to commit to neutrality when it comes to NATO. But at the same time, they want Western countries, including the United States and Britain, to guarantee with ratified treaties that they would protect Ukraine should Russia invade it again in the future.

Such an agreement would mirror NATO’s Article V, which states that an attack on one member of the alliance is an attack on all members. A main impetus for the invasion of Russia was the desire to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO. And it is not clear whether another collective security agreement would be more acceptable to Moscow.

As a way for Russia to save face in negotiations, the Ukrainians suggested that such security guarantees would not apply to breakaway territories in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

“We insist that this must be an agreement of security guarantees that they sign and ratify (parliaments) to avoid repeating the error of the Budapest Memorandum,” Ukrainian deputy David Arakhamia, the country’s chief negotiator in talks, said this week. Russia.

That memorandum is an agreement that was signed between the United States, Great Britain and Russia in 1994 and that forced Ukraine to give up its nuclear weapons in exchange for the protection of the signatories. Ukrainian officials have called the deal pointless and even harmful: The security commitments were not legally binding, and many of those nuclear weapons were delivered to Russia under the deal, bolstering its arsenal.

Security guarantees for Ukraine

A Western official told CNN that “anything less than a full commitment to defend Ukraine will not be enough for the Ukrainians.” And some officials in the Biden administration acknowledge that another Budapest Memorandum-type deal would not be helpful.

Several US and Western officials are skeptical about possible security guarantees. Many point out that it is still premature to discuss any contingencies, while the negotiations advance. Some US officials were surprised by Ukraine’s statement after the Istanbul talks that Western security guarantees could be on the table.

“We are in constant discussion with the Ukrainians about ways we can help ensure they are sovereign and secure,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said this week. “But there is nothing specific about security guarantees that I can talk about at this time.”

Other European officials said they expected to hear more from the Ukrainians before committing publicly. And a US official said talks were still in their early stages with Ukraine about how a security deal might be shaped.

However, an Article V-type compromise is unlikely. The reason? The United States and many of its allies, including Britain, are not yet ready to bring their troops into direct confrontation with Russian forces. The theory that Russia would not attack Ukraine if it had security guarantees from the West seems to be a bigger risk than the United States and its allies are willing to take.

“Ukraine is not a member of NATO,” UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told the BBC on Wednesday when asked if Britain is ready to become the guarantor of Ukraine’s independence.

“We are not going to engage Russia in a direct military confrontation,” he said.

Ukraine’s membership in the European Union is discussed as a solution

Several European countries, including Poland, Latvia, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic, have pushed for Ukraine to join the European Union. And, in that sense, they believe that membership could provide the country with some measure of protection.

“It would be difficult for Russia to attack a member country of the European Union,” a European official said. “Because that could automatically mean a lot more support for that country.”

But even members of Ukraine’s parliament who are adamantly in favor of joining the EU say membership in the bloc would not be enough to guarantee their security.

Ukrainian MP Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, chairwoman of the parliament’s committee on Ukraine’s integration into the European Union, said on Wednesday that while she has been a committed Euro-Atlantic throughout her professional life, “I don’t think the EU is that protective shield for (Ukraine) militarily such as NATO could be”.

Meanwhile, NATO member countries have not yet had robust discussions within the alliance on Ukraine’s security proposal, the European Union official said, because they still do not trust that the Russians are negotiating with Ukraine in good faith. . And that any potential deal backed by Western security commitments could quickly change.

Russia must first show that it is serious about withdrawing and commit to allowing Ukraine to maintain a robust military, essentially waiving demands that Ukraine “demilitarize,” the official said. But above all, he added, Ukraine must first win the war and receive the support it needs to do so.

Anastastia Radina, another MP from Ukraine, said her country is looking for “viable security guarantees and not just another Budapest Memorandum”.

“Let me remind you that under the Budapest Memorandum, Ukraine destroyed parts of our nuclear arsenal. But, a good part went to Russia,” Radina said. “Where did that lead us? To hear now that the world can’t do anything to Russia because it has the largest nuclear arsenal in the world. But we were pushed to contribute to that arsenal,” she added.

Playing the European official, Radina said the bottom line is that “before proper talks on security guarantees can take place, we must make sure that Ukraine is winning this war.”

“What helps on the ground is weapons,” he added. “And we ask that this weaponry be delivered immediately. Preferably for yesterday. The best option would have been the day before yesterday. That’s how urgent it is.”

— CNN’s Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.