US and allies weigh ways to ensure Ukraine’s security

(CNN) — The United States and its allies are assessing how the West might offer Ukraine alternative security guarantees if it renounces its NATO membership bid as a concession to Russia to end the war, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. business.



The discussions, which have directly included the Ukrainians, are in very early stages because US, Western and Ukrainian officials are unclear that the Russian negotiations are anything more than a smokescreen.

But it is unlikely, they said, that the United States and its allies will finally offer Ukraine the kind of legally binding protections it is asking for.

At peace talks with Russia this week in Istanbul, Ukrainian negotiators proposed that Ukraine might be willing to commit to neutrality when it comes to NATO. But at the same time, they want Western countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, to guarantee through ratified treaties that they will protect Ukraine in case Russia invades it again in the future.

This agreement would be similar to NATO Article 5, which states that an attack on one member of the alliance is an attack on all members. One of the main reasons for the Russian invasion was the desire to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO; it is not clear whether another collective security agreement would be more acceptable to Moscow.

As a way of saving face for Russia in the negotiations, the Ukrainians suggested that any such security guarantees would not apply to breakaway territories in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

“We insist that an agreement on security guarantees must be signed and ratified (by parliaments) to avoid repeating the error of the Budapest Memorandum,” Ukrainian MP David Arakhamia, one of Ukraine’s main negotiators with Russia, said this week. .

That memorandum is an agreement between the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia signed in 1994 that forced Ukraine to give up its nuclear weapons in exchange for the protection of the signatories. Ukrainian officials have criticized that deal as pointless and even harmful: the security commitments were not legally binding, and many of those nuclear weapons were delivered to Russia under the deal, bolstering its arsenal.

A Western official told CNN that “anything less than a full commitment to defend Ukraine will not be enough for the Ukrainians,” and some Biden administration officials acknowledge that another Budapest Memorandum-type deal would not be helpful.

Several US and Western officials have taken a skeptical approach to possible security guarantees, with many saying it is still premature to talk about any contingencies as negotiations proceed. Some US officials were surprised by Ukraine’s statement after the Istanbul talks that Western security guarantees could be on the table.

“We are in constant discussion with the Ukrainians about ways we can help ensure their sovereignty and security,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said this week. “But there is nothing specific about security guarantees that I can talk about at this time.”

Other European officials said they were also waiting to hear more from the Ukrainians before committing to anything publicly. And a US official said talks with Ukraine were still in the early stages of what could become a security deal.

However, an Article 5-type compromise is unlikely, given that the United States and many of its allies, including the United Kingdom, are not yet ready to put their troops in direct confrontation with Russian forces. The theory that Russia would not attack Ukraine if it had Western security guarantees seems to be an even bigger risk than the US and its allies are willing to take.

“Ukraine is not a member of NATO,” UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told the BBC on Wednesday when asked if the UK is willing to become a guarantor of Ukraine’s independence.

“We are not going to engage Russia in a direct military confrontation,” he said.

Accession to the European Union as a solution

Several European countries, including Poland, Latvia, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic, have pushed for Ukraine to join the European Union and believe membership could provide the country with some protection.

“It would be difficult for Russia to attack a member country of the European Union,” a European official said. “Because that could automatically mean a lot more support for that country.”

But even the members who most fervently support the Ukrainian parliament’s EU option say that membership of the Union would not be enough to guarantee their security.

Ukrainian MP Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, chairwoman of the Parliament’s Committee on Ukraine’s EU Integration, said on Wednesday that although she has been committed to Euro-Atlanticism all her professional life, “I don’t think the EU is that shield. protector for (Ukraine) militarily as NATO could be.”

NATO member countries, for their part, have not yet held robust intra-alliance discussions on the Ukrainian security proposal, the European Union official said, because they still do not trust the Russians to be negotiating. with Ukraine in good faith, and because any possible agreement backed by Western security commitments could quickly be scuttled.

Russia must first show that it is serious about withdrawing and commit to allowing Ukraine to maintain a strong military, essentially giving up demands that Ukraine “demilitarize,” the official said. But above all, the official added, Ukraine must first win the war and receive the support it needs to do so.

Anastastia Radina, another MP from Ukraine, said the country is seeking “viable security guarantees and not just another Budapest Memorandum.”

“Let me remind you that under the Budapest Memorandum, Ukraine destroyed part of our nuclear arsenal, but a good part of it was transferred to Russia,” Radina said. “Where did that lead us? To hear now that the world can’t do anything against Russia because she has the largest nuclear arsenal in the world. But they pushed us to contribute to that arsenal.”

In line with the European official’s stance, Radina said the bottom line is that “before proper talks on security guarantees can be established, we have to make sure that Ukraine wins this war.”

“What helps on the ground is weapons,” he added. “And we ask that this weaponry be delivered immediately. Preferably yesterday. The best option would have been the day before yesterday. That’s how urgent it is.”

— CNN’s Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.