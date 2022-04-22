US and Cuban officials discussed migration agreements

A Cuban immigrant boat floats about six miles off the coast of the city of Marathon, in the Central Florida Keys, on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Talks between US and Cuban officials in Washington on Thursday focused on the implementation of bilateral migration agreements and obstacles to meeting their goals, the State Department said in a statement, calling the meeting an example of “constructive” discussion. with Cuba.

The meeting took place at a time when Cubans are arriving in record numbers at the US border with Mexico. Nearly 79,000 have reached the border in the last six months, and another 1,399 have been apprehended by the Coast Guard while trying to reach US shores.

The State Department said the talks provided an opportunity to discuss the implementation of the migration agreements with Cuba, which comprise a series of bilateral agreements reached in 1984, 1994, 1995 and 2017.

The US delegation, led by Emily Mendrala, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, “highlighted areas of successful cooperation on migration, while identifying problems that have been obstacles to meeting the objectives of the Agreements,” he says. the press release. “Participating in these talks underscores our commitment to engage in constructive talks with the Government of Cuba when appropriate to advance United States interests.”

The two governments had agreed to hold migration talks regularly, but they were called off in 2018.

No new measures were announced after the meeting.

In recent days, both governments have been exchanging accusations about the mutual breach of existing migration agreements.

On Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the administration was considering “resuming” migration agreements with Cuba that had been “discontinued,” but gave no further details.

Looking ahead to this Thursday’s meeting, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs who heads the talks on the Cuban side, Carlos Fernández de Cossío, said that the “existing… bilateral agreements are in force” and that they include “obligations” to “guarantee that migration is regular, orderly and safe.”

Josefina Vidal, another Cuban deputy foreign minister, told the Associated Press that the United States has failed to meet its commitment to issue at least 20,000 immigration visas to Cubans annually for the past five years.

That commitment was part of an agreement reached in September 1994 in response to the rafters’ crisis. “Cuba has committed to discourage irregular and unsafe departures,” according to a description of the State Department agreements. The following year, the two countries also agreed that the United States would return Cubans intercepted at sea “who did not have a well-founded fear of persecution if returned,” and Cuban authorities said they would not retaliate against returned migrants, according to the description. of the Department of State.

The 1995 agreement appears to hold as the US Coast Guard continues to repatriate Cubans found at sea, most recently on Monday when a ship took 67 Cubans to the island.

Under another agreement reached by the Obama administration and the government of Raúl Castro in 2017, the Department of Homeland Security eliminated the “wet foot, dry foot” policy that granted Cubans arriving at the border legal entry into the United States. Joined. Cuban authorities agreed to accept back Cubans deported by the United States if they had recently left the island.

ICE recently told the Miami Herald that the Cuban government stopped accepting deportations of its citizens in the current fiscal year.

The US sanctions on tourism and remittances, the effects of the pandemic and the decrease in oil shipments from Venezuela that Cuba used to resell at better prices on the international market, combined in a perfect storm that hit the centralized economy hard and chronically unproductive part of the island. The rapidly deteriorating economic situation and the continued crackdown on people who oppose or criticize the government have set in motion the current exodus.

But Cubans trying to emigrate or reunite with their relatives in the United States have difficulty finding legal channels because consular services in Havana have been suspended since 2017 due to the case related to the so-called Havana Syndrome. The US embassy in Havana said it will start processing some visa applications in May, but the move will not be enough to address the backlog of cases. And most applicants still need to travel to Guyana, where most of the visa processing for Cubans seeking to come to the United States still takes place.

A family reunification program for Cubans has been suspended since 2017. US officials say the program is in place, but some 22,000 applications remain pending.

On Wednesday, the hashtag #ConsularServicesinCuba was trending on Twitter, with several accounts calling on the administration to fully restart visa services in Havana.

The State Department said US officials also referred to consular services at the US embassy in Havana during Thursday’s meeting. But the statement only mentions the announcement about the resumption of limited immigrant visa services in May and did not announce its expansion.

“Enabling safe, legal, and orderly migration between Cuba and the United States remains in the mutual interest of the United States and Cuba and is consistent with United States interests in fostering family reunification and promoting greater respect for human rights and freedoms. in Cuba,” the statement says.

The Center for Democracy in the Americas, of which Mendrala was director, issued a statement praising the administration for holding talks with Cuba.

“We encourage the Administration to continue discussing issues of mutual interest to advance United States interests, prevent future humanitarian and migration crises, mitigate pressure on resources along the migration route, and reduce the suffering of the Cuban people,” he said. center.

But at a news conference Thursday in Miami, some Cuban exile groups criticized the talks, arguing that the Cuban government has historically used migration as a safety valve to get rid of opponents and as a political weapon against the United States. Three Miami congressmen also wrote a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressing “serious” concern about the talks.

“We especially condemn any attempt to legitimize this illegitimate dictatorship, which violently cracked down on activists following the July 11 protests and jailed hundreds of people, including children,” says the letter, signed by Republican Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, Maria Elvira Salazar and Carlos Giménez.

They also asked the US delegation to raise the issue of human rights violations during the meeting.

The State Department did not immediately respond to an email asking if the officials did so.

This story was originally published on April 21, 2022 6:33 p.m.

Related articles el Nuevo Herald