US and EU agree to ″selective″ blockade of Russian banks in the SWIFT system | Economy | D.W.

The United States, the European Union (EU), Canada and the United Kingdom agreed to block certain Russian banks from the banking system SWIFT and impose “restrictive measures” on the Russian Central Bank in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, they announced this Saturday (02.26.2022) in a joint statement.

The measures are part of a new round of sanctions. “We are committed to ensuring that certain banks in Russia are removed from the messaging system Swift. This will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and disrupt their ability to operate globally,” said a joint statement released by the White House, and also signed by Canada.

The exclusion of Russian entities, whose names are not specified in the statement, from the Society for Global Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFTfor its acronym in English) comes after intense consultations in recent days between the US and European countries, some of which had raised their doubts about it.

The transaction system SWIFT It is the basis of the global financial system and is used by 11,000 banks in 200 countries or territories to make transfers. Likewise, the Western allies agreed to “impose restrictive measures” against the Central Bank of Russia with the aim of “preventing the use of its international reserves to undermine the impact” of the sanctions.

Zelensky thanks agreement

For his part, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, thanked the agreement reached. “It seems that Ukraine has won the sincerity and attention of the whole normal and civilized world. And the practical result: here it is, SWIFT. How much meaning is in this word for the Russian Federation! (It means the) disconnection from financial civilization global,” Zelensky said in a new video to the nation.

“Our diplomats fought 24 hours a day to inspire all European countries to agree on a very strong and fair decision to disconnect Russia from the international interbank network,” Zelensky said. “We have this important victory,” he added.

According to the Ukrainian president, this measure will mean “billions of losses for Russia.” Zelensky opined that this is a tangible price for “this vile (Russian) invasion of Ukraine.”

