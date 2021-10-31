US and EU cancel another burden of the Trump era

The Biden administration reached an agreement on the sidelines of the G20 with EU leaders to eliminate some tariffs on the import of steel and aluminum. The agreement allows “limited volumes” of steel and aluminum to enter the US without duties, said US trade secretary Gina Raimondo. In return, Brussels will drop its tariffs on American goods.

The dispute between the EU and the US began when the former US president Donald Trump in 2018 imposed tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum produced in European countries and exported to the US.

The agreement is the first to consider taking into account the carbon intensity in aluminum and metal production by US and EU companies, as well as global overcapacity, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan stressed. US trade secretary Gina Raimondo and US trade representative Katherine Tai in a press call. Sullivan also pointed out that the agreement not only “removes the biggest irritating factor in bilateral relations” but “transforms it into common progress” towards central goals “of the Biden presidency: to demonstrate that democracies can bring results for their peoples, especially for workers, and to solve some of the biggest challenges, including climate change and the threat posed by unfair competition from China.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi expresses “great satisfaction”. The decision, which coincides with the G20 Summit in Rome, “confirms the further strengthening of the already close transatlantic relations and the progressive overcoming of protectionism of the past few years” said Palazzo Chigi in a statement. The president hopes “that this agreement will be a first step towards further opening up trade between the EU and the United States, to favor the growth of both economies”.