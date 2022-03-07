US and Europe weigh plans for a Ukrainian government-in-exile

Should the world intervene?, Longobardi analyzes the Russian invasion 10:19

(CNN) — US and European officials have been discussing how the West would support an exile government led by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky if he were to flee Kyiv, Western officials told CNN.

Discussions have ranged from supporting Zelensky and senior Ukrainian officials in a possible move to Lviv in western Ukraine, to the possibility that Zelensky and his aides might be forced to flee Ukraine and establish a new government in Poland, they said. the functionaries.

The discussions are only preliminary and no decisions have been made, the sources said.

Western officials are also wary of discussing a government-in-exile directly with Zelensky because he wants to stay in Kyiv and has so far shunned talks that focus on anything other than boosting Ukraine in its fight against Russia, two Western diplomats said. They added that there have been discussions about sending one or more members of the Zelensky government to an external location where a government could be established in case Kyiv falls and Zelensky is unwilling or unable to leave.

“The Ukrainians have plans that I’m not going to talk about or go into detail about to make sure there is continuity of government one way or another, and I’ll leave it at that,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CBS on Sunday.

US and European officials believed in the early days of the war that Zelensky might move to Lviv because it was unclear whether Russia would attack western Ukraine. But now, given Russia’s dramatic escalation in recent days against civilian targets across Ukraine, they are not so sure that Russia is going to leave an inch of Ukrainian territory.

“Everything indicates that [Putin] it is going to continue,” a senior Western intelligence official said on Friday. “And I think razing some of these other places is indicative that now they really have to go all out, literally, not just figuratively, to make sure that they can proceed” to take over the whole country.

One idea that has been floated but remains unlikely is the possibility of NATO setting up a no-fly zone over a small part of western Ukraine, Western officials and US lawmakers familiar with the discussions said. That would, in theory, provide a prime position for the Zelensky government and allow Ukraine to build and hone an insurgency against Russian forces, something the intelligence official said would not require Kyiv to remain standing.

“The signs are that [los ucranianos] can sustain a fight, even a conventional one, without centralized command and control from the Capitol,” the official said.

But the sources acknowledged that for NATO to establish a no-fly zone over western Ukraine is highly unlikely for the same reasons it has refused to impose a country-wide no-fly zone, because it would likely mean a confrontation. directly with the Russian army.

If there were to be an attempt to close off some parts of Ukrainian airspace, it is more likely to be coordinated by a “coalition of the willing”, rather than by NATO as a bloc, one of the sources said. Similarly, the West’s willingness to finance and support a Ukrainian insurgency varies among NATO member states, the sources said, with some more reluctant than others due to the risk of Russian retaliation.

US and European officials have told Zelensky they are prepared to help him evacuate Ukraine, CNN previously reported. But so far he has refused.