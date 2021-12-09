Us and rights / 4: why Putin wants to close the Memorial for the victims of the Gulag

A large association such as “Memorial”, wanted and promoted by Andrei Sakharov, risks closing because the General Prosecutor of the Russian Federation, prone to Putin’s directives, accused it of violating the law on “foreign agents” (let alone) and of the rest, almost at the same time, the Moscow Tribunal wants to seize the human rights center which is an emanation of the Memorial itself. In the world, in our world, in the world that every day fills its mouth with words and only with words for the defense of human rights, the attempt to gag the association that remembers the millions of dead or deported in the Gulag, in Stalin’s Gulag, before Stalin and after Stalin: an institution that has taken a census and continues to record the names and biographies of the victims of communist totalitarianism, an activity that has defeated silence, censorship, fears to restore to the world the identity of those who have been crushed by a repressive machine with monstrous characteristics.

So why persecute it even when the Soviet Union ceased to exist? Why does Putin, who after all met his school in the infamous KGB, want to gag those who have accumulated testimony on the crimes of Stalin and his predecessors and his successors? Because, precisely, exactly as it happens with the Ministry of Truth described by Orwell in “1984” in which history is continually falsified and falsified, whoever controls the past controls the present (and the future). Putin cannot deprive himself of the “glorious” past of the Great Patriotic War, as Stalin himself defined it when Hitler broke the alliance between Germans and Soviets against Western democracies in 1941. It must erase the memory of the victims of repression, of totalitarian darkness, of famine, of the concentration camp system. And he takes it out on the Memorial that instead wants to keep that story open. And U.S? And we, of course, silence.