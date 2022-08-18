US announces negotiations for an economic pact with Taiwan in full tension with China | International

In the midst of the visit of the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan, the United States Government announced yesterday an agreement to negotiate a broad trade and investment pact with the island. “The negotiating mandate announced today sets out the general objectives shared by both parties for the upcoming trade negotiations. The first round of negotiations is expected to take place early this fall,” said a statement issued by the United States Trade Representative.

On June 1, the United States and Taiwan already announced their intention to develop an ambitious roadmap for the negotiations, but at that time it was a way of counterbalancing that they had left the island whose sovereignty China claims outside of its Indo-Pacific initiative to counter precisely the Chinese influence in the region. Now, the agreement to start talks comes at a time of high tension with China. The Beijing government responded to Pelosi’s visit with the largest military maneuvers in its history around Taiwan. A subsequent visit by other congressmen was also answered with new maneuvers.

The United States and Taiwan have established a broad agenda of negotiations on trade facilitation (without even proposing a free trade agreement as such), good regulatory practices, strict anti-corruption standards, improvement of trade between small and medium-sized companies , deepening of agricultural trade, elimination of discriminatory barriers to trade, digital trade, labor and environmental standards, as well as “ways to address the distorting practices of state companies and non-commercial policies and practices”, the latter reference that seems addressed to China.

In the document in which the agreement of this Wednesday has been reflected, that point is developed by pointing to “the state companies and controlled by the State and the monopolies designated by the Government.” The two countries will seek to correct these distortions “including by adopting provisions aimed at creating a level playing field for workers and companies when they compete with these entities in the international market, among other things by ensuring that these entities act in a commercial manner, are regulated impartially and do not provide or receive non-commercial aid that distorts trade”, says the agreed mandate.

“The negotiation will deepen our trade and investment relationship, advance mutual trade priorities based on shared values, and promote innovation and inclusive economic growth for our workers and businesses,” said Deputy US Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi. , in the statement. “We plan to follow an ambitious timetable to deliver high-level commitments and meaningful results across all eleven trade areas of the negotiating mandate that will help build a fairer, more prosperous and resilient 21st century economy,” she added.

The tension goes on

That the tensions between Washington and Beijing have not been overcome was evidenced on Tuesday by a press conference by the Chinese ambassador to the United States where he maintained harsh and accusatory language and assured that Pelosi’s visit had been “a political provocation.” According to the transcript provided by Chinese television, the ambassador, Qin Gang, said: “To resume [la relación habitual] I want the United States to think about its misbehavior on Taiwan, to reflect on what the true one-China policy is, and to refrain from doing anything to escalate tensions because there are some concerns these days in China that the United States United will take more action, politically and militarily. If this happens, it will cause a new round of tensions and China will be forced to react”, he said, after calling for an end to the menacephobia, seeing China permanently as a threat to the United States.

For his part, Kurt Campbell, White House coordinator for Asia-Pacific, already anticipated last Friday that the United States will strengthen its trade relations with Taiwan. “China has overreacted and its actions remain provocative, destabilizing and unprecedented,” he said. With the one China policy, the United States does not legally recognize Taiwan’s independence, but urges to resolve differences peacefully.

