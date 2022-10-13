US announces new control measures for Venezuelan migration | The World | D.W.

The United States announced this Wednesday (10.12.2022) new measures to control Venezuelan migration: a program that gives legal status for two years to those who arrive by plane and the immediate expulsion of most of those who cross the border through Mexico.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported the creation of a new immigration relief for Venezuelans, similar to the one that already exists for citizens of Ukraine, which grants a two-year temporary status to those who have a sponsor in USA

In parallel, the DHS will return to Mexico the majority of Venezuelans who are intercepted after crossing the southern border; The expulsions will be carried out under Title 42, a public health regulation imposed at the beginning of the pandemic and inherited from the Administration of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

The measures are intended to “reduce the number of people who arrive at the border” irregularly and create a “more orderly” migration process for Venezuelans fleeing the “humanitarian and economic crisis in their country,” said a US government official in a press call.

apply to program

Under this immigration program, from which deportees from the US in the last five years or people who have entered Panama or Mexico irregularly are excluded, the US government will initially accept 24,000 people, the official.

To apply to the program, interested Venezuelans must demonstrate that they have a sponsor in the US who can prove that they have the financial resources for the period of time that the migrants are going to reside in the country.

In addition, recipients must pass a “national security and public safety” screening, DHS said in a statement.

The US announcement comes amid an increase in the arrival of Venezuelans at the border with Mexico. Between October 2021 and August of this year, more than 150,000 Venezuelans have been arrested on the US southern border, compared to 50,499 in the same period last year.

More than 6.1 million Venezuelans have left their country, in what is the second largest migration crisis in the world, surpassed only by that of Syria, according to the organization Refugees International.

mg (efe, Reuters, Los Angeles Times)