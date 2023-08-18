US anti-abortion laws leave complicated pregnancies in limbo

Moments after he introduced a bill banning all abortions in the United States at 15 weeks pregnant, US Senator Lindsey Graham was stopped by a mother with a devastating story.

“I did everything right and at 16 weeks we learned that our son probably would not survive,” Ashbe Beasley told those in the room. “When he was born, blood gushed from every orifice of his body for eight days,” she said.

But, he added, at least she got a chance to choose how to handle her difficult pregnancy, whereas Graham’s law would have taken that choice away from her.

“What do you call a person like me?”

Graham isn’t the only legislator who has been asked tough questions about her stance on abortion and how it could affect women with complicated or dangerous pregnancies.

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, several US states have decided to ban abortion or severely restrict the procedure.

The enactment of such laws has led to unintended consequences.

Doctors and patients say the confusing rules and vague language of these laws have had a dire impact on the medical field in anti-abortion states, foreshadowing both current and future tragedies.

“We can’t help you, best of luck”

Medical abortion is rare, accounting for less than 4% of all such procedures in the US in 2004, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

But, for some complications of pregnancy, they are an accepted and common life-saving procedure.

For example, model Chrissy Teigen said last Friday that she had an abortion to save her life when she was 20 weeks into a nonviable pregnancy.

But today, in states with tighter limits on abortion, that choice has become more and more complicated.

Over the past year, Texas doctor Amanda Horton, who specializes in high-risk pregnancies, has been having trouble caring for patients with pregnancy complications.

Sometimes Dr. Horton must inform families that their children have been diagnosed with a fatal fetal abnormality.

These disorders are rare and can result in fetal death in utero or soon after birth.

But doctors’ hands are tied under Texas’s strict ban on abortion.

“What we can say is, ‘If you’re interested in terminating the pregnancy, that’s always an option. But in Texas it’s not an option for you.’ And that’s really where counseling begins and ends,” she says.

“These are people who love their unborn child and who through no fault of theirs are being challenged in a way they never expected,” she says.

And because the state where they live bans all abortions except in life-threatening circumstances, she adds, “Now, the answer is, ‘We can’t help you, good luck.'”

definition of emergency

Texas has one of the most restrictive abortion restrictions in the country. But like all the restrictions passed this year, the state allows for exceptions when the pregnancy puts the mother’s life at risk.

In fact, all states that prohibit abortion include similar exceptions when the mother’s life is in danger.

About a dozen state laws include language allowing “medical emergency” abortions, and three include an exception specifically for fetal anomalies.

West Virginia, which recently passed a ban on abortion, vetoes the procedure “except in a medical emergency or medically viable fetus.”

Graham’s proposal for a national law would come with a broad exemption for a woman “whose life is in danger.”

However, critics point out that, in practice, these laws provide little guidance on broad terms such as “threat to life” or what constitutes a medical emergency that would allow abortion.

This has left considerable room for debate about when a doctor should act and, in some cases, has even changed choices that would have been considered the standard of care.

In July, a Texas woman, identified only as Amanda, told the New York Times that she spent 48 hours in agony sitting in a bathtub as the water turned “deep red” as she pushed the fetus out of her body. Was waiting to be taken out. Miscarriage.

Earlier, when she had a miscarriage, doctors made her go through a dilation and curettage procedure, which removes tissue from the uterus.

But at the time of her second abortion, Texas had enacted a ban allowing citizens to prosecute anyone who helped obtain an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

Amanda didn’t have to go through the process.

“It was so different from my first experience where they were so kind and reassuring, now I felt alone and scared,” she said.

Such cases have exposed the gap between written policies and medical reality on the extent of abortion, and that has doctors worried.

“It’s very dangerous when legislators who don’t have medical experience legislate how we can practice medicine and prevent us from providing the care we need,” says Daniel Grossman, MD, an obstetrician at the University of California, San Francisco.

“reasonable medical judgment”

Many of the restrictions are based on a bill proposed by the National Right to Life (NRL), the country’s oldest anti-abortion organization.

Its model law allows abortion when the mother’s life is in danger.

“The language of our model law calls for ‘reasonable medical judgement’ by the responsible doctor, which is the general case in all medical situations, not just abortion,” the NRL told BBC News in a statement.

“We are not aware of any pro-life law, including our model law, that would prevent proper medical treatment in any of these cases.”

But for people facing difficult pregnancies, these laws can actually get in the way of medical care.

In Louisiana, the story of Nancy Davis made national headlines when she reported that doctors would not terminate her nonviable pregnancy.

At a press conference, Davis told reporters that her child had acrania, a disorder that causes a fetus to develop without a skull and is incompatible with life.

“Basically, they said I would have to continue the pregnancy, bury my baby,” she says, adding that the doctors “seemed confused about the law and were afraid that if they had committed a ‘criminal abortion’ according to the law So what will happen to them?” ,

“I want you to imagine what it would be like to carry on with the pregnancy for the next six weeks following this diagnosis,” she said. “It’s not fair to me, and it shouldn’t happen to any other woman.”

In South Carolina, Neil Collins, a Republican state senator, went viral after admitting he regretted voting for a six-week abortion ban after a local obstetrician and gynecologist told him the story of a 19-year-old girl , who had suffered a harrowing incident. Abortion occurred but medical care was denied.

“I haven’t slept all week,” Collins said in a speech before the state Judiciary Committee.

She said she followed up and two weeks later, the ER was able to “extract” the fetus, but only after it had died.

discount drug

Days after expressing his regret, Collins voted in favor of an almost complete ban on abortion that includes a list of a dozen situations that qualify as exceptions.

And last month, after Davis’ abortion, the Louisiana Department of Health released a list of conditions that would make a pregnancy “medically pointless” and qualify for an exception to the state’s nearly complete ban on abortion.

But Dr. Grossman points out that it is impossible to list the disorders that meet the “medical emergency” exception.

“It doesn’t work that way. There are a lot of unclear areas and uncertainties in medicine,” he says.

“If there is a 20% risk of death in the next month if the pregnancy continues, that is a very high risk. The medical care that will be needed will offer that patient to terminate the pregnancy.”

bbc-news-src: https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-internacional-62955443 Import date: 2022-10-10 22:50:05