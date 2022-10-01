US: Army doctor and his wife arrested for plotting to pass data to Russia

A US Army doctor and his wife have been indicted for allegedly plotting to provide Moscow the health records of members of the Government and of the US Armed Forcesaccording to the indictment made public this Thursday.

The couple was arrested Thursday and charged in federal court for the District of Maryland. (USA.).

According to court documents, the doctor of the Armed forcesMaj. Jamie Lee Henry, and his wife, anesthesiologist Anna Gabrielian, allegedly provided information about the health of individuals, something that is protected under federal law, to an agent of the FBI who posed as an employee of the Russian government.

The accusation refers to Henry as a man, although in 2015 he became known as the first openly transgender US Army officer, in his case as a trans woman: a spokeswoman for the US Attorney’s Office USA in Baltimore (Maryland), Marcia Murphy, clarified that during the interactions that the accused had with the undercover FBI agent, he referred to himself as male.

Said agent met last August with Gabrielian, who according to the ABC News channel worked for the prestigious Johns Hopkins institution, in a hotel in Baltimore and told him that she wanted to help “motivated by her patriotism towards Russia“.

In fact, the anesthesiologist stated that she had tried to contact the embassy of Russia in the US by phone and email to volunteer with her husband to collaborate.

In addition, she assured the agent that her husband could pass on information about how US forces create hospitals in conflicts and about the military training that USA provides Ukraine.

privileged information

For his part, Henry, who had an intermediate security clearance, which gave him access to privileged but dangerous information if it fell into the wrong hands, had a separate meeting with the agent, to whom he admitted that he had considered joining as a volunteer at Armed forces Russians after the start of the war in Ukraine.

Both Gabrielian and Henry indicated to the FBI agent that they could provide her with medical information on members of the United States military. USA and from their families at Fort Bragg, where he was stationed as an internist, as well as from the medical institution where the woman worked in Baltimore.

In fact, the elder gave the undercover agent the health records of a US Army officer, an employee of the Department of Defense and the wives of three veterans.

escape plans

Gabrielian went so far as to make plans to flee to Turkey with her husband and children in case her or her husband’s actions were exposed. “I don’t want to end up in jail here with my children being held hostage over my head,” the anesthesiologist told the agent.

With this charge, the defendants face a maximum sentence of five years in prison for the charge of conspiracy and a maximum of ten years for having disclosed medical information of individuals.

From the Johns Hopkins institution, a spokesman indicated that they were “shocked” by these news and advanced their intention to cooperate “fully” with the investigators.

(With information from EFE)