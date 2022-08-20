US Army manufactures bras for female soldiers for the first time

The United States Department of Defense is developing for the first time bras that fit the needs of female soldiers on the ground.

The Center for the Development of Army Combat Skills (Devcom, in English) designed four prototype bras that will be presented for approval in the fall and that could go on to be included as part of the uniform of the women of the Armed Forces, according to a statement.

Currently there are no bras optimized for use by female soldiers in the fieldassured the Devcom in the text.

“Fireproof bras are provided for combat and aviation gear, but are not suitable for high-impact activities,” the statement said.

Prototypes are designed to be compatible with combat garments that are worn by soldiers and are made of a material that is resistant to fire and that also protects against high-impact movements.

Only 16.5% of members of the US Army are women, according to the latest available Department of Defense data.

Women were able to formally join the military as early as 1948, when legislation allowing their entry was passed, although they did not enter the academies until the 1970s and, according to the Brookings Institution, had to wait until the 1990s to participate in air and naval combat missions.