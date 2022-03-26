US avoids commenting on case – Silence on retention of Flying Fox yacht in the country

Authorities from several Dominican agencies yesterday visited the luxury yacht Flying Fox, anchored in the Don Diego port, in Sans Soucí, and linked to a Russian billionaire.

According to sources from this newspaper, the inspection of the ship was a “retention” amid the tensions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has produced various sanctions by the European Union and the United States against the Eurasian country.

According to the information received, the Flying Fox, with a length of 136 meters and a beam of 22.5 meters, was going to dock in La Romana, but that port had no draft and, for that reason, it headed towards San Souci.

With the visit of the Dominican authorities to this boat, the rumor arose that agents from the United States Embassy in the country were present. Listín Diario requested information from the embassy press attache, Gabriel Hurst, to find out the reality of this news, to which he said: “at the moment we have no comments on this subject.”

Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States has announced “swift and severe sanctions” that affect the Russian economy and businessmen close to President Vladimir Putin.

The latest sanction came on Thursday when the United States announced punishments against the lower house of the Russian Parliament (Duma) and 400 figures and companies close to Putin.

On this list are 328 lawmakers and 48 Russian defense companies, including manufacturers of missiles, helicopters, drones, ammunition and military equipment. One of the companies is Kronshtadt, dedicated to the factory of drones, which lose their access to the American financial system.

Herman Gref, Putin’s adviser since 1990 and CEO of Sberbank, the largest Russian bank, as well as billionaire Gennadi Timchenko, his wife and daughter have also been sanctioned by the United States. Sanctions have also been imposed against 17 executives on the board of the Russian bank Sovcombank.

This decision was made in coordination with the European Union (EU) and the G7. The European Union has imposed sanctions against Russia’s central bank so that it cannot use its foreign exchange reserves abroad and has limited the access of Russian entities to the main capital markets, prohibiting the supply of euro banknotes to that economy.

It also imposed sanctions against 877 members of the Duma and 62 associated entities.

Similarly, it has imposed sanctions on the Russian energy sector, which is its main economic engine, and prohibited importing, buying and transporting products such as pipes, sheets and wires.

ship details

This luxury yacht is called the Flying Fox, as one of the largest bats in the world is known. It was manufactured by the German shipyard Lurssen and launched in 2019.

Its manufacturer included marine terraces, platforms and a huge aft pool, two “twin heliports”, a spa area, a cinema with seats, a professional diving center, among other spaces. It offers accommodation for up to 25 guests in 11 cabins distributed in a main room and the rest of VIP cabins.

DETAILS

A huge and expensive ship

Its origin.

The Flying Fox, a huge yacht built by the companies Imperial Yachts and Lürssen, saw the light for the first time in March 2019, and is considered one of the largest luxury yachts in the world.

For a time it was unknown who was the owner of such a work of engineering, until it was learned that it is the property of tycoon Jefff Bezos. It can house up to two helicopters and features a steel hull and aluminum superstructure.

It cost $400 million.