US Bank Launches Bitcoin Custody Services

The US Bank announced that it has launched its Bitcoin and cryptocurrency custody services for customers Global Fund Services. The services are intended for institutional investment managers.

According to reported, it seems that the continued interest of investors, including institutional ones, in crypto is increasing as well the US Bank has taken the field, offering new cryptocurrency custody services.

At the moment, the services available concern custody solutions for Bitcoin, but support for other cryptocurrencies should soon arrive.

The recipients of the services are all institutional investment managers with private funds in the United States or the Cayman Islands. Among the first sub-custodians is the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG), a leader in fintech technology and services.

About that, Robert Gutmann, co-founder and CEO of NYDIG said:

“NYDIG is thrilled to partner with US Bank to provide its clients with a custody solution that meets the highest standards of security, compliance and regulation. Together, we can facilitate access to this growing asset class, while delivering the best-in-class experience US Bank clients have come to expect. ”

Also Gunjan Kedia, vice president, US Bank Wealth Management and Investment Services left a statement, describing the current situation:

“Investor interest in cryptocurrencies and the demand from our clients for fund services have grown strongly in recent years. Our fund custody and institutional clients have accelerated their plans to offer cryptocurrencies and, in response, we made it a priority to accelerate our ability to offer custodial services. The environment is complex, with an evolving regulatory landscape and nascent technology platforms. Our clients seek a service offering that is consistent with US Bank’s outstanding quality and risk management standards. Integrity and expertise are critical to safeguarding our clients’ most valuable assets, so we are thrilled to offer our institutional clients NYDIG’s leading Bitcoin expertise, backed by the financial strength of the US Bank. ”

US Bank and the collaboration with NYDIG

US Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $ 559 billion in assets as of June 30, is the parent company of US Bank, the country’s fifth largest bank. Meanwhile, NYDIG is the Bitcoin subsidiary of Stone Ridge, the parent company of an alternative wealth manager worth more than $ 12 billion.

This US Bank collaboration does not seem to be the first major one for NYDIG, already active in its work of providing digital asset support services to all American banks.

Since the beginning of summer, NYDIG was in agreement with corporate payment giant NCR to provide bank customers with a way to buy bitcoins directly from their current checking accounts. At the time there was already talk of the possibility of involving as many as 450 banks in the USA, with around 24 million customers for the purchase and sale of bitcoin.

Not only that, the NYDIG is in partnership with the global banking giant of JPMorgan Chase for its Bitcoin fund to cover the demand in its Private Banks.

Another one participation important of the NYDIG is also the one in the guise of investor in the largest funding round of Genesis Digital Assets, the industrial giant of Bitcoin mining.