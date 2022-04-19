US bans anti-satellite missile tests

Washington – The government of the president Joe Biden announced on Monday that it will ban anti-satellite missile tests by USAa measure that according to officials of the White House aims to underscore his hope of setting new standards for military action in space.

The United States has strongly criticized Russia and China for conducting anti-satellite missile tests, although more than 14 years ago it also used an interceptor missile launched from a US Navy ship to destroy a faulty spy satellite.

The issue gained further prominence after Russia last November launched a missile to destroy a Soviet-era satellite. In a speech at Space Force Base in Vandenberg, California, to highlight the administration’s move, Vice President kamala harris he called the Russian actions “reckless” and “irresponsible.”

The impact created more than 1,500 pieces of space debris that increased the risks for American and Russian astronauts aboard the International Space Station and the Chinese Tiangong space station.according to the United States Space Command.

“These tests are dangerous,” Harris said. “And we will not carry them out.”

A similar test from China in 2007 also resulted in numerous space debris.

Harris stressed that the debris created by missile tests is not only a risk to American astronauts and military interests, but could also affect commercial satellites the world relies on for weather forecasts, GPS systems, television broadcasts and vital infrastructure.

“A basketball-sized piece of space junk, traveling thousands of miles per hour, could destroy a satellite. Even a piece of debris as small as a grain of sand could cause serious damage.”Harris noted.

The announcement of the antisatellite missile test ban comes months after Harris said last December that White House National Security Council officials would collaborate with officials from the Pentagon, the State Department and other federal national security agencies. in developing proposals for national security space standards.

The United States is the first country to announce this ban. Harris indicated that he hoped other nations would do the same soon.