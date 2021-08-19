News

US Binance CEO Resigns As Cryptocurrency Exchange Faces More Regulatory Scrutiny

Former currency controller Brian Brooks stepped down as CEO of Binance US after just over three months. He referred to “differences on strategic direction”. Meanwhile, Binance is facing regulatory scrutiny around the world, including the UK, Malaysia, Japan, the Cayman Islands, Hong Kong, Thailand, Germany, and Lithuania.

Binance USA CEO resigns

On Friday, Binance US CEO Brian Brooks announced on Twitter that he has stepped down from Binance. The incumbent former cryptocurrency controller and former legal director of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase tweeted:

Greetings from the crypto community. To let you know that I have stepped down as CEO of Binance US. Despite the differences in strategic direction, I wish my former colleagues much success.

brooks Join Binance In early May, following his resignation as interim controller on January 14, before President Joe Biden took office.

In response to Brooks’ announcement, Binance US posted a Twitter message from Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Binance US

“I remain confident in Binance.US’s business and commitment to customer service and innovation,” he wrote. “This transition will in no way affect Binance.US customers as the company will continue to provide first-rate products and services.”

The former financial regulator resigns as CEO of Binance in the United States due to the escalation of global regulatory oversight

Wishing the former controller “the best in his future endeavors,” Zhao said, “We hope he will continue to be an integral part of the growth of the cryptocurrency industry and support the regulations that advance our industry.”

Numerous regulators around the world have issued warnings on Binance, including those in the UK and Malaysia and Japan and the Cayman Islands Hong Konge Thailand and Germany, and Lithuania.

Several UK banks have also suspended payments to Binance, including Barclays, Santandere natwest, and HSBC.

In a recent interview, Binance’s CEO commented on increased regulatory scrutiny, noting that Binance is looking for a CEO who has a strong compliance background. Furthermore, he said the company wants to be regulated everywhere and become a financial institution. Zhao also tweeted on Friday that Binance is “moving from reactive to proactive compliance”, asking people to “stay informed”.

What do you think of Brian Brooks resigning as CEO of Binance US? Let us know in the comments section below.

photo credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wikicommons

disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of products, services or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal or accounting advice. Neither the Company nor the author will be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or allegedly caused by or in connection with the use or reliance on any content, good or service mentioned in this article.

