US: ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ of Bitcoin accused of money laundering – Cryptocurrency news

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, FEB 09 – Bonnie and Clyde of the crypto era. This is how the American authorities describe Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan, the couple arrested in the context of the maxi seizure of Bitcoins stolen by Bitfinex in 2016. Digital currencies that are now worth 4.5 billion dollars. Heather Morgan calls herself the ‘Wall Street Crocodile’ on social media and uses the name ‘Razzlekhan’, trying to establish herself as an influencer. Ilya Lichtenstein, popular with the nickname ‘Dutch’, instead calls himself a “tech entrepreneur” and an “occasional wizard”. However, their world collapsed with being arrested on charges of conspiring to launder 119,754 Bitcoins. The judge during their first appearance in court allowed them bail: 3 million for Morgan and the parental home as collateral and five million for Lichtenstein. A decision against the opinion of the prosecution, according to which the couple is at risk of pussy as they face up to 20 years in prison. Precisely for this reason, the federal authorities have presented an emergency request to block the bail: a court in Washington, where the trial will be held, accepted the request, forcing the couple to remain behind bars until the proceedings against them begin. “They are sophisticated cybercriminals and present a serious risk of escape”, explained the American authorities, motivating the emergency request. (HANDLE).

