US CDC loosens rules on wearing masks, but should you still wear one?

Falling hospitalizations and Covid-19 case rates are prompting the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ease its mask-wearing recommendations and states to withdraw face mask requirements. The changes mean when, or whether to use one, is becoming a more individual decision.

There are several factors to weigh when making decisions about wearing a mask, doctors say. These include your own health, the vulnerability of people in your household, local case rates, and your vaccination status. Doctors say it may make sense to take precautions even as governments back down.

“The fact that the governors eliminate the obligation to wear a mask only means that the government no longer requires their use. It does not mean that now there is no risk of walking without a mask ”, said Leana Wen, an emergency physician and professor of public health at George Washington University in Washington, DC.

Here’s what you need to know about state updates to mask mandates, CDC guidance, and what to consider when weighing whether or not to wear a mask.

The agency still recommends that people wear masks. in indoor public places in high transmission areas.

On February 25, the CDC adjusted its metrics to put less emphasis on counting Covid-19 cases. and more on hospitalizations and hospital capacity to classify a community’s risk.

Two weeks before the guideline change, more than 99% of US counties met the high-risk classification. According to the new metrics, the percentage is 37% of counties, which comprise less than a third of the US population.

“This new framework will provide us with the best way to judge what level of preventive measures may be necessary in our communities,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said after adjusting the agency’s metrics. “We absolutely support that if you feel more comfortable wearing a mask, feel free to do so.”.

Immunocompromised people should talk to their health care providers about whether they should continue to take extra precautions, the agency said.

If you have symptoms, have tested positive, or have been exposed to people with COVID-19, you should continue to wear a mask in closed public places, the agency said.

Nevada, Rhode Island, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Oregon, Massachusetts, Delaware and California are among the states that eased restrictions on mask wearing as Omicron’s surge slows. The requirement to wear masks indoors in California will expire on February 15, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office. Oregon’s requirements will end on March 31 and Delaware’s mandate expired on February 11.

New York removed its indoor mask mandate for businesses effective Feb. 10, but the mandate for schools will remain in place for now, Gov. Kathy Hochul said. The change will not affect New York City’s rule that requires vaccination to enter restaurants, theaters and other public spaces.

A student with a mask and a face shield at a school in Lynwood, California, USA Photo: AP

As states relax restrictions, 3M, the largest U.S. respirator maker, said in mid-February that it expects the slowdown in the pandemic to reduce demand for medical masks this year.

Does this mean that there is no obligation to wear local masks in force in those states?

Not necessarily. School districts in Connecticut and New Jersey will be able to determine their own mask policies beginning February 28 and March 7, respectively, the governors of those states said. In New York, masks will still be required in health care settings and on public transportation. Los Angeles County will maintain its indoor mask mandate for at least a few more weeks despite California’s decision to curb its statewide mandate. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak encouraged employers and organizations, including school districts, to set their own mask policies.

Should I consider wearing a mask if it is not required?

Yes, especially in certain circumstances. Dr. Wen suggests considering three factors: the medical risks within his home, their own tolerance of contracting Covid-19 and the potential value of not wearing a mask.

For example, people who are unvaccinated, immunocompromised, or planning to see immunocompromised loved ones, or who don’t mind wearing a mask, may want to continue to do so in closed public spaces, Dr. Wen said. (Outdoor masking, he said, is generally not necessary.)

Photo: Reuters

“I am going to continue to wear masks in crowded closed spaces because I have two young children who are too young to be vaccinated. For me, wearing a mask is not an inconvenience”said Dr. Wen.

Now is a good time for people to take stock of their personal risks and medical vulnerabilities, adds Lucy McBride, a primary care physician in Washington, DC. His immunocompromised patients can take different steps to protect themselves, he said.

According to doctors, the best thing people can do to mitigate their own risk and the spread of Covid-19 is to get vaccinated and strengthened. “Blinding is one tool in the toolkit, but there is no substitute for vaccination and boosting,” said Dr. McBride.

Doctors say cloth face masks may not provide enough protection against the virus. They recommend combining cloth masks with surgical models or using high-filtration masks. The CDC says cloth respirators provide less protection than surgical respirators, KN95s, and NIOSH-approved respirators, including N95s.

Photo: Reuters

It’s important to select a mask that fits snugly over your nose, mouth, and chin, says the CDC. If you opt for a cloth one, make sure it fits snugly and doesn’t leak.

“People should wear the mask that has the best protection and filtration for them, and that they will wear consistently,” Dr. Walensky said.