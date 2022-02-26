US Chargé d’Affaires applauds Abinader’s position on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Charge d’Affaires of the United States in the Dominican Republic applauded the statements issued by President Luis Abinader about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, after the first country invaded the second.

In an audiovisual, Robert W. Thomas congratulated the country and the president for accusing Vladimir Putin of being an interventionist.

These statements are added to those issued by the United States Embassy in the country, who minutes after Abinader’s statement was published applauded his position.

“We applaud the Dominican Republic and President Abinader for loudly and unequivocally denouncing Russia’s shameless attack on democracy, said Robert W. Thomas.

He recalled the position of that country and its president Joe Biden has been to condemn Russia for “the flagrant aggression and violation of Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty.”

He called on citizens to continue on the side of freedom and democracy, supporting the Ukrainian people, since “a threat to freedom anywhere is a threat to freedom everywhere.”

Abinader accused President Vladimir Putin of not respecting the political, cultural and territorial identity of the Ukrainian people, the US Embassy pointed out that it is crucial that democracies remain united in current times.