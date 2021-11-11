US-China agreement at COP26, agreement on climate between superpowers: “Collaboration is an imperative”

An unexpected twist from Glasgow, where the COP26 on climate is underway. In fact, the two superpowers at the table, the United States and China, sign a joint statement certifying collaboration on climate change.

The two ‘big’ have announced the doubling of joint efforts to reduce greenhouse gases, calling for a “stronger climate action in the 1920s” on Pari’s guidelines, including on the reduction of methane emissions.

China’s climate envoy to COP26, Xie Zhenhua, announced that his country and the United States have agreed to increase collaboration on climate change. Speaking to reporters, he said the two largest greenhouse gas emitters in the world would outline their efforts in a joint note based on the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The two countries have agreed to redouble their efforts with “concrete actions”, says a joint statement by China and the US. Their agreement, they explain, calls for “stronger climate action in the 1920s” on the Paris guidelines, even with new stronger targets for emissions cuts in 2025. China has promised to follow the US and limit methane. The agreement provides “concrete and pragmatic” rules on decarbonisation, reduction of methane emissions and the fight against deforestation. “Both sides recognize that there is a gap between the current effort and the Paris Agreement,” Xie said in announcing the agreement, “so we will jointly strengthen climate action and cooperation with respect to our respective national situations. We both see that the challenge of climate change is existential and grave. We will take our due responsibilities and work together ”.

Xie Zhenhua then said that using global carbon markets “will be very useful” for cutting emissions, but this involves a negotiation issue that has not been resolved for six years and has not yet been resolved in talks in Glasgow.

The US counterpart, John Kerry, commented on the agreement as follows: “With this announcement we have taken a new step” forward, “collaboration is imperative”.

THE DRAFT AGREEMENT – One days before the end of the Climate Conference, which will close its doors on Friday 12 November, the first draft of the final agreement has so far had the result of displeasing the various players on the field.

The text in fact the countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by half by 2030, while various nations, especially the island states whose existence is threatened, have warned that the text does not do enough to limit the rise in temperatures or help poor countries to adapt.

In fact, in the draft Cop26 decides to “continue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 ° C” and recognizes that “limiting it to 1.5 ° C by 2100 requires rapid, deep and sustained reductions in global emissions of greenhouse gases, including the global reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by 45% by 2030 compared to the 2010 level and to net zero around the middle of the century ”.

A disappointing statement: the countries that pushed the most for a ‘green’ change would have wanted a clear reference to 2050, and not a vague “mid-century”. But another blow to the hopes is the target which remains “well below 2 ° C”, the same as six years ago at the Paris climate agreements.

While it is an agreement that certainly does not push in the direction that climate activists were asking for, some of the conclusions will not please the “big polluters”. This is the case of Australia, which will not have appreciated the call to the “accelerated elimination of coal” of which it is a large producer, just as China and India certainly will not like the reference to net zero CO2 emissions for the middle of the century, as the two giants have shifted the horizon to 2060 and 2070 respectively.

