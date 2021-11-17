US-China, agreement to ease restrictions on journalists – Last Hour

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, NOV 16 – The United States and China have announced an agreement to ease visa restrictions for foreign journalists operating in the two countries, following the summit between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping.



A move that eases the diplomatic conflict that had led to the expulsion of some American reporters from China during the last year of the Trump administration. This was reported by the US State Department confirming a news published in the China Daily, a newspaper controlled by the Beijing government.



Under the agreement, three US newspapers – the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post – will be able to send reporters back to China, although it is not clear whether correspondents expelled last year will be allowed to return. The United States, which had limited visas for Chinese journalists to 90 days, will provide one-year visas for foreign reporters, renewable annually. Both countries agreed to make it easier for journalists to come and go without the fear of losing the chance to return to work. (HANDLE).

