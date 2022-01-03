US-China-France-GB-Russia for a future without nuclear weapons – Last Hour

(ANSA) – PARIS, 03 JAN – The five countries of the UN Security Council – China, United States, France, Great Britain and Russia – have reaffirmed their commitment to “prevent the further spread” of nuclear weapons. In a joint declaration ahead of the conference on the Non – Proliferation Treaty (NPT), the five countries underline their willingness to “work with all states to make further progress on disarmament, with the goal of a world free of nuclear weapons” . The joint note was released by the Elysée.



“We affirm – write the countries of the Security Council – that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never occur. Given the large-scale consequences that the use of nuclear weapons would have, we also affirm – continues the statement released by Paris – that, as long as they exist, they must serve defensive purposes, to deter and prevent war. We are firmly convinced of the need to prevent the proliferation of these weapons “.



The signatories reiterate their “determination to respect the obligations of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), in particular the one set out in Article VI, to ‘continue in good faith negotiations on effective measures relating to the cessation of the nuclear arms race as soon as possible. and nuclear disarmament and a general and comprehensive disarmament treaty under strict and effective international control. ” (HANDLE).

