US-China: next week Biden-Xi virtual summit – World

US and China presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will hold a virtual summit next week, although no specific date has been set. Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the issue, recalling that the move comes as the two largest economies in the world are stuck in multiple disputes – including those on technology, trade, Taiwan and human rights – while agreeing on the importance of continuing the dialogue. The two countries decided at the beginning of October to hold a virtual meeting between leaders by the end of the year, with the exact date which is still under negotiation.

Deputy White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated Monday that there is “an agreement in principle” with China that the virtual meeting will take place. before the end of the year. “This is part of our ongoing efforts to responsibly manage competition between our countries,” he added, while noting that “it’s not about seeking specific results.”

The virtual meeting is not expected to address the issue of the reopening of the US consulate general in Chengdu and the Chinese consulate general in Houston, Texas, Bloomberg recalled, referring to the venues closed in July 2020 in the middle of an escalation of bilateral tensions. In the media, the hypothesis of the double reopening was indicated as a gesture to show the willingness of the parties to make progress in terms of dialogue and communications to be kept open in any case.

China is ready to adequately manage the differences with the US: said the Chinese president, in view of the virtual meeting with Biden, stressing the need for “mutual respect”. “Right now, bilateral relations are in a critical historical phase,” added Xi in a letter to the National Committee for US-China Relations, a non-profit organization based in New York. “The two countries will gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation,” said Xi, whose speech was read in English at the Committee’s annual gala by the Chinese ambassador to the US, Qin Gang.