US-China tensions, Beijing: “Stop interference over the Olympics and Taiwan. Ukraine? Russia’s concerns are reasonable”





Night of tensions between China and the United States after the confrontation between the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, and the Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi. A long phone call in which we talked about burning issues: come on Olympic Games winter to the question Taiwan up to Russian-Ukrainian crisis. Meanwhile the Commission EU announced that Brussels has initiated a cause at theWorld Trade Organization (WTO) against the superpower of the east for judged commercial practices discriminatory towards the Lithuania.

“The most urgent thing is for the United States to stop them interference on Games of Beijing 2022, stop to play with the fire on the Taiwan issue and stop forming small cliques to contain China ”: this is the Chinese claim to the Biden administration. For its part, the US has declared that it will not send dignitaries to the Games, which will begin on February 4, in protest against China’s treatment of over 1 million Uighur Muslims, in the north-western region of Xinjiang, and the crackdown on human rights in other parts of the country. The boycott does not prevent the athletes Americans to take part in the Games, which are held under strict anti-pandemic restrictions. Wang also complained during the phone call with Blinken that the United States did not change the law hard policies economic taken against China under the president’s administration Joe Biden, despite the expressed wishes for a less confrontational relationship. The phone call follows the appointment of the veteran diplomat Nicholas Burns as the new US ambassador to China, one position remained vacant for one year.

On the subject of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, however, it seems that the two superpowers agree that the reduction of escalation and diplomacy are the ways responsible to follow. But Minister Wang Yi said, among other things, that he considered “reasonable the concerns of the Russia in the field of safety“, Concerns that” should be taken seriously and resolved “. Wang, according to a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, referred to the Minsk agreement “approved by Security Council of the UN ”, which“ is a fundamental political document recognized by all parties and should be effectively implemented ”. “Secretary Blinken – according to what was announced by the spokesman of the State Department, Ned Price – underlined the global security and risks cheap posed by the further Russian aggression against Ukraine ”. Blinken and Wang “also had an exchange of views on how to advance the work together after the virtual meeting of the president Biden with the president Xi on November 15, 2021, also on the management of the risk strategic, from the safety sanitary he was born in change climatic“.

L’European Union has, in the meantime, filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization (Wto) against China for what Brussels has defined discriminatory commercial practices towards Lithuania. This was reported by the European Commission in a statement specifying that these practices are also striking other exports from the EU single market. In fact, the Commission had already presented one last December tool against “economic coercion” exercised by third countries against the EU, explaining that it was not aimed at a particular country, but which could be used in cases similar to what it has seen on opposite sides, for months now, Vilnius and Beijing. Lithuania had in fact ended up in Beijing’s crosshairs for theapproach diplomatic and economic a Taiwan, which China regards as its territory. “Attempts to solve this problem bilaterally are losers”Hence the decision to intervene against activities that – explains the Commission in a note -“ appear to be discriminatory and illegal according to the rules of the WTO ”.

In recent weeks, the European Commission has accumulated evidence of the various types of Chinese restrictions. These include the refusal of clear Lithuanian goods, the refusal of import applications from Lithuania and the pressures on EU companies operating from other EU member states to ensure that remove inputs Lithuanians out of their supply chains when exporting to China. “The launch of a case within the WTO – says the executive vice president and commissioner for trade, Valdis Dombrovskis – is not a step we take lightly. However, after repeated unsuccessful attempts to resolve the issue bilaterally, we see no other way forward than to open a dispute within the WTO to ask for consultations on agreements with China. The EU is determined to act in unison and to act swiftly against measures that violate WTO rules, which threaten the integrity of our single market. At the same time, we are pursuing ours diplomatic efforts to reduce the situation “.