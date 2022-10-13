US companies warn of potential lawsuits over tax reform

Due to the change in the rules of the game that arises in the tax reform of the government of President Gustavo Petro, the Council of American Companies (CEA) warned that international lawsuits could come against Colombia, since it would be breaching the Free Trade Agreement (FTA). ) with the United States.

“The elimination of literal J in article 428 of the Tax Statute means a violation of compliance with the Free Trade Agreement with the United States, which could trigger international lawsuits”, assured the CEA, which has as affiliates companies that represent 7.4% of GDP and provide more than 100,000 direct jobs in the country.

As the union explains, “This change compromises the exemption of not charging VAT or tariff on goods subject to postal traffic.urgent shipments or fast delivery shipments whose value does not exceed US$200 (approximately $929,000) and come from countries with which Colombia has signed an agreement or Free Trade Agreement”.

In addition, he stated that re-charging VAT on these shipments would have negative consequences for Colombian importers and consumersin particular micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), which are often the main beneficiaries of the access and opportunities offered by global electronic commerce and a viable de minimis regime and other trade facilitation measures.

Another concern of the union is regarding the proposals related to the mining and oil sector, since in the paper that was approved in a first debate, a temporary rent surcharge was included that will be 10% in 2023, 7.5% in 2024 and 5% in 2025.

The prohibition to deduct royalties from income tax generates a “growing uneasiness” among companies. – Photo: juan carlos sierra-week

In addition, a prohibition was established to deduct the royalties paid by companies for the production of hydrocarbons and minerals from income tax, a proposal that sparks “growing unrest” among US companies.

“This measure affects the country’s competitiveness and discourages foreign investment, since most countries allow the deductibility of these payments in the income tax depuration. This modification could generate an imbalance in the taxpayers of the industry”, assured the Council of American Companies.

The alarms in the CEA are also lit by the proposal to subject foreign companies that have a Significant Economic Presence (PES) in Colombia to income tax, which would affect digital platforms such as Netflix and Uber.

The CEA is also concerned about the differential treatment of foreign companies operating in the digital economy. – Photo: NETFLIX

“This change goes against what the OECD establishes not to promulgate unilateral measures and gives rise to significant increases in prices for consumption,” said the CEA. Furthermore, this could lead to Colombia is seen “as a jurisdiction that does not respect the basic rights of taxpayersas well as the principles of international taxation”.

Additionally, the union states that the framework under which some of the digital economy companies operate is not yet regulated in the country, so “a tax regime is worrying in a context in which there are no clear rules of the game to operate”.

The CEA invited the national government to take into account its concerns and proposals for “the construction of a tax reform that recognizes the importance of the private sector and foreign investment in the social and economic development of the country, as well as its impact in the life of Colombians.

On October 6, the presentation of the tax reform was approved in the Congress of the Republic with overwhelming support, which could pave the way for a second and final debate in the plenary sessions of the Chamber and Senate, since only three debates are needed , because the bill was filed with a message of urgency.